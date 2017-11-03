The Sun News
Latest
3rd November 2017 - Senate to partner EU in fight against illegal migration
3rd November 2017 - Stakeholders want Gombe govt. to strengthen drug revolving scheme
3rd November 2017 - el-Rufai warns IPMAN members against unruly behaviour
3rd November 2017 - Mrs. Goje’s burial shifted to Saturday
3rd November 2017 - Australia awards 20 Nigerians scholarships
3rd November 2017 - Bayelsa Assembly approves Dickson’s request to restructure N40b loan
3rd November 2017 - Buhari running ‘chop-I-chop’ govt., Fayose alleges
3rd November 2017 - Buhari’s govt disappointing, says Medo-Uwa
3rd November 2017 - Biafra: Dialogue, best option -Okwara
3rd November 2017 - Anambra guber : Stop claiming FG, Obi’s projects, Nwoye campaign tells Obiano
Home / National / Senate to partner EU in fight against illegal migration

Senate to partner EU in fight against illegal migration

— 3rd November 2017

Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed the willingness of the National Assembly to support efforts being made by the Federal Government and the European Union (EU) to mitigate the rising incidence of illegal migration into European countries.

Saraki who stated this when the new EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, visited him in Abuja, also stressed the need for quick resolution of all pending agreements between Nigeria and EU on migration issues.

In a statement by the Head, International Relations to the President of the Senate, Bamikole Omishore, in Abuja, Saraki also called on the envoy to help facilitate capacity building for illegal migrants from Nigeria in Europe to encourage them to return home with skills to sustain a livelihood.

He also called on the EU to ensure that Nigerians legally staying in Europe are not only protected but have their stay properly regularized.

He commended the EU for the role it played in ensuring the success of the 2015 general elections and urged them to sustain the gesture in future elections.

Responding to remarks by the envoy, Saraki said, “I know there are a number of issues that are of great concern to you and to us, particularly in the area of migration.

“I know there are pending agreements between Nigeria and the EU that we need to be prompt about and come to quick resolution so as to be able to put those agreements in place.

“This I believe will help us address the issue of illegal immigrants into the EU and also to see what kind of responses we can build, like capacity, to make it more attractive for these Nigerians to come back and be able to sustain a livelihood.

“I think this is something we need to start pushing forward in our discussions and see how we can begin to implement something that will work.

“I also think that during your tenure in the country, this is a very important area where we need to see work done. We need to see how we can provide some vocational training for individuals that are willing to come back.

“I think at the same time, we must also encourage Nigerians that are in Europe legally and are doing legitimate businesses to see that they get a fair share of the possibility of ensuring that they are properly regularized in the EU,” Saraki stated.

Earlier, Ambassador Karlsen described Nigeria and the EU as natural political partners and pledged to work to further cement the existing cordial relations between the EU and the country.

Karlsen said: “So whatever I can do to promote that understanding you can count on me. As I enter my tenure and be responsible for a very significant development cooperation portfolio I would wish nevertheless to emphasize the political relationship.

“I think we are natural political partners. Of course, in dialogue around Nigeria but also on the regional and international stage.

“We look to Nigeria as a likeminded partner in international relations. Hopefully we will have very close relations. You can count on me to be your ambassador also in the promotion of Nigeria’s interest in Europe and my availability for working together on different agenda and platforms.”

 

Post Views: 26
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate to partner EU in fight against illegal migration

— 3rd November 2017

Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed the willingness of the National Assembly to support efforts being made by the Federal Government and the European Union (EU) to mitigate the rising incidence of illegal migration into European countries. Saraki who stated this when the new EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, visited him in Abuja, also…

  • Stakeholders want Gombe govt. to strengthen drug revolving scheme

    — 3rd November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Participants at the just-concluded 4th Gombe State Council on Health have called on the state government to strengthen the drug revolving scheme with a view to enhancing healthcare delivery. The call, among others, was part of the recommendations arrived at the end of the meeting signed by Ibrahim Hassan, Director of…

  • el-Rufai warns IPMAN members against unruly behaviour

    — 3rd November 2017

    Governor Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State has urged members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state to end the bickering among them and live in peace. The governor said in Kaduna when he received newly elected officials of the association who paid him a courtesy visit that the government would…

  • Mrs. Goje’s burial shifted to Saturday

    — 3rd November 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The burial of Hajiya Yelwa Mohammed Danjuma Goje, the late wife of the former governor of Gombe State, Sen. Danjuma Goje, earlier scheduled for today has been postponed to Saturday. The family said the postponement was due to airspace clearance of the remains of the deceased who died on Monday at…

  • Australia awards 20 Nigerians scholarships

    — 3rd November 2017

      Twenty successful applicants from Nigeria have received scholarships in diverse fields within the agriculture, extractives, and public policy sectors as part of professionals selected and awarded from 15 African countries to study at Masters Level in Australia. The successful Awardees will be mobilizing to undertake their studies at various Australian universities from January 2018….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share