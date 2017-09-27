The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Senate to meet Buhari over IPOB

Senate to meet Buhari over IPOB

— 27th September 2017

•As lawmakers unite against violent agitations

From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has mandated its leadership to meet with the executive to resolve the crises emanating from series of ethnic agitation across the country, especially from the South East.

The senators reached the decision yesterday at its resumption after eight-week recess.

It was part of a truce Igbo senators reached with their northern counterparts at a closed-door session, which lasted about two hours.

At the end of the executive session, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read out the summary of the outcome of the meeting:

“At about 12.30pm, we concluded our closed-door session. We deliberated on key national issues and resolved as follows that the unity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is non negotiable.

“We also resolved to seek all lawful avenues to ensure that peace is restored to all parts of Nigeria.

“All groups or associations currently in agitations for one reason or the other should do so through the laws of the land.”

It was learnt that Saraki, had before the session, intimated his colleagues of issues that would dominate discussions.

A lawmaker who spoke to Daily Sun, said, Saraki opted for a closed-door session to allow lawmakers speak frankly on the Biafra issue.

He said South East lawmakers were asked to speak first. Eyinnaya Abaribe, it was learnt, spoke extensively on behalf of South East lawmakers.

He pleaded with senators from other geopolitical zones to condemn the recent “invasion” of the geopolitical zone by soldiers and the subsequent proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Federal Government.

The lawmaker said: “South East lawmakers also pleaded with other senators, especially those from the North to support them and prevail on the Federal Government to rescind the proscription of IPOB.

“There were few hiccups, but Saraki was able to calm the whole thing.

“In the end, lawmakers from the South East were able to make their case and we all agreed that the Senate leadership will meet with executive and find a way to resolve this.”

Northern lawmakers, however, gave a condition that they would support South East senators if they openly criticised any act of violence by any agitating group, in any part of the country.

It was learnt that South East lawmakers reluctantly agreed. At the end of the meeting, lawmakers agreed to also shelve the debate till another legislative day to be announced by the Senate leadership.

Uche Atuma

  Ezekiel Okeke 27th September 2017 at 6:56 am
    The said senate is property of political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria, just as the executive, judiciary, military, security, civil service etc.- nothing suprise comes from them. They are anti- democracy, by so doing, it will be decided in the battlefield, as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned- which is democratic decision of majority Igbos of the the five south east states. Biafran Interim Government takes effect from October 1st 2017 with Anyim Pius Anyim as interim president. If the enemy do not vacate Biafraland of the five south east states before October 1st 2017, bloody engagement will be applied in BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR in which every Biafran is a soldier, and drive the enemy out of Biafraland of the five south east states- dead or alive. As I already said, God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states has capabilities and capacity to annihilate the enemy in Biafraland in one night. Let see the country or international body that supports the enemy against God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, let see the country or international body that is against God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Illiterates of law of political poor northern bandits nickname senate do not not know the fact that what is law, is democratic decision of majority, and war is lawful instrument to defend democratic decision of majority. The political poor northern bandits’ property nickname senate etc. who do not respect democratic decision of majority, are the unlawful illiterates and deserve punishment of the law in the battlefield of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR, if the enemy do not vacate Biafraland of the five south east states before October 1st 2017. Bloody engagement was applied for successful establishment of Biafran foundation in 1967, bloody engagement will also be applied in this climax success, if the enemy so wishes. God Is With Us!!!

