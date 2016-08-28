Dickson tackles security agencies over invasion of aide’s home

The Bayelsa State Government has condemned the invasion of the home of Governor Seriake Dickson’s aide, Mr. Richie Etonye, describing it as “an act of irresponsibility.”

Etonye’s residence in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, was invaded last Tuesday by policemen numbering 50, obviously on the instruction of leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State who are based in Abuja.

The government alleged that since the APC won the presidential election, its leaders in the state had been manipulating the federal security agencies to harass, intimidate and invade the homes of innocent citizens and non-APC members to settle political scores.

“The invasion of the residence of the governor’s aide is a classic example of the politicization of the security agencies. These same APC leaders are the ones involved in the killings and ransacking of communities in Bayelsa State, yet they are yet to be apprehended. It is these same politicians that give the false tip-offs to security agencies for invasion of their opponents’ homes,” Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dickson, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said in a statement.

The Bayelsa State government therefore called on the police and other security agencies to be wary of such false information, even as it also advised the agencies to confirm such tip-offs from the local security in the state and involve them before taking action.