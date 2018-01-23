The Sun News
Senate to improve education funding – C’ttee

— 23rd January 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has said the upper legislative chamber would ensure improved funding to the education sector in Nigeria.

This, according to the senator, was to make education, at levels, more functional in the country.

Sen. Wamakko made the disclosure at the Senate Public Hearing on the poor condition of Queens College, Lagos, as well as the deaths of three of its students.

According to him, the committee would make concerted efforts to salvage education in the nation.

Said he, “This will be done  through the provision of more quality teachers and facilities, to ensure effective teaching and learning because of quality teachers, parents across the country strive to send their daughters to other schools other than Queens College.”

He reiterated that making secondary education  functional is a major concern to the eighth Senate.

