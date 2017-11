From FRED ITUA, Abuja

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, may be arrested next week, if he fails to appear before the adhoc committee investigating allegations against the Police and the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Chairman of the adhoc committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena, said the IGP was summoned on the October 16 to appear before the panel to respond to allegations made against him by Senator Isah Hamman Misau.

Quoting Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Alimikhena said nobody, including law courts can stop the Senate from carrying out its constitutional duties. He said the separation of powers guaranteed by law, makes it explicit.