The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Wakili
20th March 2018 - NUC raps Nigerian varsities over alleged ineptitude
20th March 2018 - Enugu gov. assures of more infrastructures to boost commerce
20th March 2018 - U.S.: Package bound for Austin blows up at FedEx building near San Antonio
20th March 2018 - Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban, US’s toughest
20th March 2018 - Buhari greets Germany’s Angela Merkel on re-election
20th March 2018 - Buhari, ex-VP Sambo in secret meeting
20th March 2018 - JAMB releases more results, blind candidates sit for test
20th March 2018 - Dump fire: Lagos advises Olusosun residents to relocate
20th March 2018 - China vows to punish Taiwan for separatism
Home / Cover / Politics / Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Wakili

Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Wakili

— 20th March 2018

NAN

The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary in honour of its late member, Sen. Ali Wakili, who died on Saturday.

Until his death, Wakili, 58, represented Bauchi South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber and was Chairman, Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare.

Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who moved a motion for suspension of plenary, said that the demise of the lawmaker was a sad incident for the senate.

“It is also a sad incident for his senatorial district that he represented so well and for the entire country as well as development of democracy in the country.

“It is our tradition, convention and culture in the National Assembly that when this kind of divine incident happens, we normally observe one minute silence in honour of the departed.”

Sen. Philip Aduda supported the motion and silence was observed in honour of the deceased member.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said it was proper for the Senate, as part of respect to the deceased and his family to adjourn all parliamentary activities in his honour.

Plenary was consequently adjourned until Wednesday.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Wakili

— 20th March 2018

NAN The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary in honour of its late member, Sen. Ali Wakili, who died on Saturday. Until his death, Wakili, 58, represented Bauchi South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber and was Chairman, Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare. Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who moved a motion for…

  • NUC raps Nigerian varsities over alleged ineptitude

    — 20th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Universities Commission (NUC), on Tuesday, came down hard on Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions in the country, for alleged ineptitude which, it said, has been responsible for students’ academic stagnation. Aside poor academic attitude to students as reflected in their results, the Commission said it was unhappy that some…

  • Enugu gov. assures of more infrastructures to boost commerce

    — 20th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured the Organised Private Sector in the state of his administration’s commitment to building more infrastructures to enhance commerce and economic activities in the state. The governor gave this assurance when he launched the Bon Hotel Sunshine Enugu built by International Hotel and Hospitality Management…

  • Buhari greets Germany’s Angela Merkel on re-election

    — 20th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on her re-election for another term. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that President Buhari, in a letter to the German leader, said he was “Most delighted to learn of the successful conclusion of…

  • Buhari, ex-VP Sambo in secret meeting

    — 20th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has met with former vice president Mohammed Namadi Sambo, in Abuja. The closed-door meeting, which took place at the president’s office, lasted for about 25 minutes. The former Vice President told State House Correspondents that his meeting with President Buhari was private, before he stepped into his car and…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share