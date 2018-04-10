The Sun News
PLENARY Senate

Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Bukar Mustapha

— 10th April 2018

NAN

The Senate, on Tuesday, suspended plenary in honour of its member, late Sen. Mustapha Bukar, who died on April 4.

Until his death, Sen. Bukar, 63, represented Katsina North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber and was Chairman Committee on Capital Market.

Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, moved a motion for suspension of plenary after resumption from a two-week Easter break.

A minute silence led by Senate President Bukola Saraki was observed for the deceased.

Saraki, who described the death “as a great loss’’ said a valedictory service would be held on Wednesday in honour of the deceased.

In separate interviews, Sen. Abu Ibrahim (APC-Katina South) said every life will test death.

“We are in this world as actors on stage: we come and do our action and leave.

“He was a prominent politician, a well known person,  he was my in-law,  my son is married to his daughter, he was a highly respected person,’’ he said.

Similarly, Sen. Victor Umeh (APGA-Anambra) prayed God to “spare the National Assembly of these deaths.’’

“We carry a lot of stress, a lot of problems of Nigerians here.

“These sudden deaths are signs that those who are in the National Assembly should take things easy.

“Nigerians should pray for the members of the National Assembly,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter to the Senate dated April 4 said, he was “saddened to receive the news of the deaths of Senators Ali Wakili and Mustapha Bukar.’’

Buhari said the duo have made valuable contributions to the Senate and democratic process in the country.

“Please accept Mr Senate President, the expression of my deepest sympathy,’’ he stated.

