Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday rejected the nomination of Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Senate, however, confirmed 5 others, including 2 deputy governors of the country’s apex bank.

Those confirmed are Mrs. Aishah Ahmad and Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu. The duo were confirmed as Deputy Governors.

Professor Adeola Festus Adenikinju, Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi, Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa as members of MPC.

Details later