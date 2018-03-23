The Sun News
Home / Business / Cover / Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others

Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others

— 23rd March 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, rejected the nomination of Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), citing concerns over his ability to take independent decisions on crucial economic matters.

The Senate, however, confirmed 5 others including 2 deputy governors of the country’s apex bank and three members of MPC. Those confirmed are Mrs. Aishah Ahmad and Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, as deputy governors while Professor Adeola Festus Adenikinju, Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi and Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa as members of MPC.  The confirmation of the nominees, followed the adoption of a report by the Senate committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions. The report was submitted and read by the chairman of the committee, Rafiu Adebayo.

“The Senate do receive and consider the report of the committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions on the confirmation of the nomination of Mrs. Aishah Ahmad and Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria. 

“The Senate do also receive and consider the report of the committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions of the nomination of Professor Adeola Festus Adenikinju, Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi, Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa and Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu  as members of MPC,” Adebayo read.

