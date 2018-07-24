Senate receives petition to reject Banire as AMCON Chairman

NAN

The Senate on Tuesday received a petition to reject the nomination of Mr Muiz Banire as chairman of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos), who laid the petition at plenary, said “there is a petition here from my constituents on the nomination of Muiz Banire as AMCON chairman.

“Enclosed are the signatures of the three senators from Lagos State against the nomination.’’

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, asked the lawmaker to lay the petition, and referred it to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

On July 18, the senate acknowledged receipt of the request from President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation of Banire (SAN) as Chairman, Governing Board of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The request was in compliance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act 2010.

The Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Matters screened the nominee on Monday, but the Senate is yet to confirm him.