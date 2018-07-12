Senate receives Bill on State Police— 12th July 2018
NAN
The Senate is set to receive for first reading, a Bill to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and create state police.
According to the order paper of the upper legislative chambers for Thursday, the bill is listed as the first item for presentation.
In keeping to his promise to present the bill, Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekwerenmadu is listed as the Sponsor of the Bill.
Ekweremadu is supported in sponsoring the bill by 75 other senators, bringing the total number of sponsors to 76, that is over 82 per cent of the 109 members of the chamber.
As at the time of the report, the bill has not been sighted by our correspondent, therefore a list of notable co-sponsors cannot be readily given.
The establishment and running of the police force is a preservation of the government at the centre and is on the Exclusive list.
With the bill, the Senate seeks to remove Policing from the Exclusive List and put in in the concurrent list, thereby allowing state governors to establish and manage a police force within their states.
The decision of the Senate to allow for state policing came as a result of the unending crisis and killings across Nigeria.
The President of the Senate while welcoming his colleagues from their last break, stated clearly that it was time for the senate to take a decision on the security architecture in Nigeria.
“We have talked about the fact that whether these killings were initial acts of aggression or reprisal attacks, it is clear that either way, it is totally unacceptable and we must condemn it in all totality,” he said.
“Secondly, these are acts of criminality and we should not encourage any other colouration to it, be it religious or otherwise. This is criminality. And as such, we have a role to ensure that we must address this criminality to see how we can fight it.
“We have spoken on many platforms and made suggestions to the Executive on the fact that there is a need for an urgent review of the security architecture of the nation.”
Having made suggestions and listened to security agencies over the killings, Saraki said it was important for the lawmakers to do their own part.
“We as the Senate must come up with our own actions. We do not need to flog the issue. We have told the Executive what to do. We have told them privately and we have told them publicly. However, on our own part, we must decide on what we need to do.”
The senate therefore resolved to amend the Constitution to allow for state policing, while the Deputy President of the Senate promised to present a Bill to that effect.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Senate, judiciary and the media8th July 2018
-
Eucharia Azodo eyes the Red Chamber7th July 2018
-
3rd Anniversary: 8th Senate passes 213 Bills11th June 2018
Latest
Senate receives Bill on State Police— 12th July 2018
NAN The Senate is set to receive for first reading, a Bill to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and create state police. According to the order paper of the upper legislative chambers for Thursday, the bill is listed as the first item for presentation. In keeping to his promise to present…
-
Berom raises the alarm over impending outbreak of disease in IDP Camps— 12th July 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos The Berom ethnic nationality of Plateau State have raised the alarm over the impending outbreak of killer diseases at various Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) camps where over 38, 000 persons are taking refuge due to the recent Fulani invasion that claimed 230 lives in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of the…
-
NBM disowns Black Axe over arrest of 120 suspected cultists— 12th July 2018
Adewale Sanyaolu The Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has denied having any relationship with a group named Black Axe, saying the use of its logo by the group was an infringement on its copyright. Recall that the Police had, last week, arrested 120 persons alleged to be members of Black Axe group during the…
-
Herder kills police Inspector in Kebbi— 12th July 2018
Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi A herder, who was identified as Babuga Manu Kuaara, has been arrested for allegedly killing a Police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached to Kaoje Police division, in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Daily Sun gathered that the herdsman had earlier been reported to the police division by a farmer in the area,…
-
Rep. partners NIHORT to train 400 farmers on skill acquisition— 12th July 2018
Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The member of House of Representatives representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of Delta State, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, has collaborated with the National Horticultural Research Institute with headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, to train farmers of his constituency on plantain and pineapple value chain. Speaking at the training which took place in Kwale,…
-
Entertainment
Kylie Jenner is Officially the Wealthiest Self-Made Woman in Her Family— 12th July 2018
Allure. Kylie Jenner is a mom, reality-TV star, cosmetics mogul, and — according to Forbes — the 27th-richest self-made woman in America, with an estimated net worth of $900 million. In one more year, the magazine estimates that Kylie Jenner would become the youngest billionaire in history, at age 21. Using its own “conservative” valuation, Forbes estimates…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents— 11th July 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Oriental News
Erosion threatens Nnewi factories— 11th July 2018
Factory owners along Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe expressway and residents of Umudimkwa, Umudim in Nnewi, Anambra State are no longer at ease with the level of devastation erosion has inflicted on them. A particular erosion site there has continued to expand unchecked, destroying anything that stands on its way. So far, two factories, a filling station and Nnewi Area…
-
Features
Dredging of Escravos raises fresh agitations among communities— 10th July 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba The decision of the Federal Government to dredge the Escravos-Chanomi/Ogbe-Ijoh down to Warri Port in Delta State is raising fresh agitations among locals in the riverine communities within the affected areas. The over 50 Ijaw, Ilaje and Itsekiri communities in the Chanomi creeks and those who reside along and around Ogbe-Ijoh axis…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
Widow, family in agony, as strange storm kills father of five— 11th July 2018
Paul Orude Rashida Isa, wife of the bricklayer who died in a collapsed building in Tirwun area of Bauchi Metropolis, is still in a state of shock and disbelief days after the incident. Rashida’s husband, Adamu Isa, 30, was one of those who lost their lives following a powerful windstorm that wreaked havoc on some parts…
Education Review
Herdsmen’s invasion has destroyed our school system – Prof. Uji, Benue TSB boss— 10th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Prof. Wildred Uji is the Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB). In this interview, he bore his mind on what the Fulani invasion portends for the educational sector of Benue State. Prof Uji appealed to both Federal and State Governments to come together to address the issue warning that…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
The ISIS threat alert— 12th July 2018
Tayo Ogunbiyi Recent reports by a United Kingdom newspaper, The Sun, that leaders of the terrorist group, Islamic State, are sneaking battle-hardened jihadists from Syria into Nigeria to train terrorists for possible attacks in Britain, should be a source of great concern to all well-meaning Nigerians. According to The Sun, “fanatics including Boko Haram insurgents…
Columnists
-
My rendezvous in Moscow— 12th July 2018
Frank Meke LAGOS, ABUJA, DUBAI, MOSCOW. Travelling long distances with different airlines is not new to me. I have done Taiwan through Dubai and Serbia through London but this outing to Russia through Abuja was hectic. Spent over six hours in Abuja to connect though not anybody’s making but trying to beat our poor airline…
-
Matters arising from Pogrom on the Plateau— 12th July 2018
Alvan Ewuzie I had waited long to make a comment on this matter because I sought to get a handle on the killing fields now made some parts of the nation. There was something ominous about the successful convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) happening at the time a pogrom happened in Plateau…
-
Mike Okiro: The officer who saw it all— 12th July 2018
Legacy is a leader’s selfless gift to an institution or to a nation. It is a vision, realised for the betterment of ones immediate constituency. Legacy is the baby of a visionary leader. Or how else can one describe ideas that metamorphosed as a blessing and served as a catalyst of change. The name Sir…
-
Dangote and the new corporate Nigeria?— 12th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes Oftentimes many see the great events of life only in the things that are dramatic. But that is patently false, even forged. The bulk of human history comes and goes, imperceptibly. Whether it is in politics or culture, in business or information technology, slow but relentlessly grinds the wheels of history. Perhaps, that…
-
In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility?— 12th July 2018
“A new world will be won not by those who stand at a distance with their arms folded, but by those who are in the arena, whose garments are torn by storms and whose bodies are maimed in the course of the contest.” • From a letter to Winnie Mandela, written on Robben Island, June…
-
Umahi in the shadow of vultures’ talons— 12th July 2018
Emmanuel Onwe Since we are on the subject of Chinua Achebe’s eternal truths, let’s briefly reflect on the cryptic conclusion of his seminal work, Things Fall Apart, which reads: The Pacification of the Primitive Tribes of the Lower Niger. The lucidity of Achebe’s creative imagination is given its most eloquent expression in the mockery he…
-
Philosophising religion and Nigerian nation (2)— 11th July 2018
Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus “To God be the glory for answering my prayer through the use of three different bottles of your oil. I am a contractor, but for some years now no single job came my way. I have been struggling to make ends meet, all to no avail. I discovered that my job…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series (2)— 11th July 2018
Sina Adedipe This write–up is to show the folly, inadequate and faulty knowledge of the Scriptures by someone who gave his name as Steve and used GSM number 080 – 6532 – 7244 and his like – minded colleague who owns telephone number 080 – 6771 – 3110, who both claimed that polygamy is unbiblical…
-
Media and development challenge in Nigeria at a time of crisis (2)— 11th July 2018
Dr. Pat Utomi I drew from Maier’s charge and my summation of Newman to title that lecture “The Falling Walls of Nigeria and the Nehemiah syndrome” suggesting there that part of the purpose of the university is to equip its graduates to go out there, like the prophet Nehemiah and rebuild the fallen walls of…
-
Standard-bearer, not flag-bearer— 11th July 2018
Ebere Wabara “The party’s flag-bearer (standard-bearer) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State….” (Classic FM 97.3, 11.15 a, m. News, Tuesday, July 10) “But to put the matter in proper perspective (in proper perspectives or in a proper perspective, depending on contextualization)….” “MFM GO commissions (inaugurates/auspicates/launches) medical centre, hands over to MTU” “How local…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply