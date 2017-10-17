The Sun News
Latest
17th October 2017 - Senate probes revocation of oil blocks
17th October 2017 - IPOB: Army to begin deradicalisation of members  
17th October 2017 - Monkeypox patient commits suicide in Bayelsa
17th October 2017 - Buhari’s World Bank request misconstrued –Oshiomhole
17th October 2017 - Presidential campaign fund: Buhari meets Nicole, N5,785 donor  
17th October 2017 - Fire guts Kachikwu’s house
17th October 2017 - Somalia bomb blast: 165 unidentified bodies buried
17th October 2017 - Liberia: Weah, Boakai headed for presidential run-off Nov 7
17th October 2017 - DR Congo wins seat on UN rights council despite US opposition
17th October 2017 - Wanted: A razor gang to slash legislators’ pay
Home / Cover / National / Senate probes revocation of oil blocks

Senate probes revocation of oil blocks

— 17th October 2017

From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has begun investigation into alleged revocation of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 and awarding of same to the Nigeria  Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) through executive fiat.

The investigation is coming two weeks after the letter written by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, to President Muhammadu Buhari was leaked to the media. Kachikwu, in his letter, alleged lack of due process on the part of the NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD), Mr. Maikanti Baru, in the award of contracts valued at about $26 billion.

The committee has also summoned Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) over its involvement in the revocation and re-awarding of the OML 13 without going through the statutory Licensing Bids Rounds, just as it was alleged that the transaction was shrouded in mystery and under-the-table circumstances.

The committee said it has become imperative to carry out a holistic investigation into the revocation as Nigeria cannot afford  another Malabu Oil Producing Lease (OPL) 245 scandal at a time the country is struggling to navigate out of recession.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, committee chairman, Samuel Anyanwu, warned that Senate will issue a warrant of arrest on the SPDC Managing Director if he fails to appear.

Anyanwu said the committee will issue a warrant of arrest on him against the backdrop that the chief executive officer of SPDC had been invited three times by the committee and he failed to appear. He assured that the Senate will do everything possible to block all the conduits being used to syphon the country’s resources.

He said even though there was nothing wrong with inviting foreign investors, the action must, however, not kill or swallow indigenous companies.

Agbakoba asks court to sack Buhari as petroleum minister

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to remove President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Buhari first appointed Ibe Kachikwu as Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation on August 4, 2015.

The president also named Kachikwu minister of state.

On July 4, 2016, the president removed Kachilkwu as NNPC GMD and appointed him as  NNPC board chairman.

In a suit which the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Shehu Malami, is listed as respondent, Agbakoba has asked the court to determine if Buhari can hold the ministerial portfolio without Senate confirmation.

He said the chaos at the NNPC would not have happened if the president was not petroleum minister.

“I verily believe that the governance chaos in the NNPC could not have occurred if the president is not also the minister of Petroleum Resources.

“I am aware that the NNPC provides up to 90 percent of the revenue accruing to Nigeria.

“I am worried that the crisis in the NNPC will greatly reduce Nigeria’s revenue-generating capacity and will affect the revenue distributable to federal, state and local governments in Nigeria.

“This will gravely affect development nationwide and drastically impact one and all Nigerians, including those in Anambra State (my state of origin) and Lagos State (my state of residence).

“I looked at section 138 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and I verily believe it disqualifies the president from holding executive office, including that of the minister of petroleum resources, during his tenure of office as president.

“I also know that the president did not go through (any) nomination process and confirmation by the Senate, before holding the office of minister of Petroleum Resources

“I, again, looked at section 147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution and I verily believe it prohibits anybody from holding the office of a minister of the Federation, without confirmation by the Senate.”

Regardless, the case has not been scheduled for hearing.

Agbakoba had earlier filed a suit against the government challenging the composition of the NNPC board, at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He asked the court to dissolve the board because it is illegal.

The court has also not fixed any date to hear the suit.

Post Views: 22
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate probes revocation of oil blocks

— 17th October 2017

From Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has begun investigation into alleged revocation of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 and awarding of same to the Nigeria  Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) through executive fiat. The investigation is coming two weeks after the…

  • IPOB: Army to begin deradicalisation of members  

    — 17th October 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Barely 24 hours after the army announced the end of its “Operation Python Dance 2 (Egwu Eke Abuo)” and withdrawal of its personnel from the South East, military authorities said they would commence deradicalisation programme for members of the recently proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to discourage secessionist narratives. Director,…

  • Monkeypox patient commits suicide in Bayelsa

    — 17th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A patient of Monkeypox in Bayelsa State has committed suicide at the isolation facility located at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH). The deceased, one of the 21 patients being treated at the NDUTH, was scheduled for evaluation test at the weekend preparatory to his discharge when he committed suicide….

  • Buhari’s World Bank request misconstrued –Oshiomhole

    — 17th October 2017

    By Sunday Ani Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has risen in defence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request from the World Bank to focus its assistance on the Northeastern zone of the country. Oshiomhole, who claimed to be present at the meeting between President Buahri and the World Bank president, Dr. Kim Jong, on…

  • Presidential campaign fund: Buhari meets Nicole, N5,785 donor  

    — 17th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, at the State House, Abuja, received Nicole Benson, the 12 years old who contributed N5,785 to his presidential election campaign fund in 2015. Two other young admirers, who have shown high interest in Buhari’s administration and prayed for his recovery from ill-health, were also received by the president…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share