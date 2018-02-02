The Sun News
Latest
2nd February 2018 - The first agenda before a third force
2nd February 2018 - Boko Haram: Reps divided over $1bn insurgency fund
2nd February 2018 - Senate probes outbreak of Lassa fever
2nd February 2018 - Between Deltans, Okowa and APC
2nd February 2018 - Kabila to name successor July
2nd February 2018 - 81 Boko Haram suspects arraigned in open court
2nd February 2018 - Largest corruption scandal in US Navy claims top commander
2nd February 2018 - Suicide bombers, herders kill 12
2nd February 2018 - …Herdsmen’s attack in Nasarawa barbaric , say Adokwe, Maku
2nd February 2018 - Garlands for a diligent public servant
Home / National / Senate probes outbreak of Lassa fever

Senate probes outbreak of Lassa fever

— 2nd February 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja 

Senate has mandated its committees of Health (Secondary and Tertiary) and Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, to investigate steps taken by the Ministry of Health to curb outbreak of Lassa fever across the country.

Senate said outbreak of Lassa fever presently ravaging the country, has spread to 13 states.

The affected states are Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Imo, Kogi,  Bauchi, Anambra, Benue, Federal capital Teritory, Abia, Ekiti and Delta.

Lassa fever outbreak this year was first recorded on January 5 and has risen to 363 cases, against the lesser number of cases in previous years.

Out of the 363 cases, 81 people have tested positive, while 44 people have been admitted at the Institute of Lassa Fever Research  and Control Centre, Irrua Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

About 11 deaths have been recorded, of which 3 were health workers.

Senate’s resolution was based on a sponsored by Senator Clifford Ordia, from Edo State, yesterday.

Senate urged the Federal Government, through the Health ministry, to urgently  provide the centre  all necessary equipment to enable it treat Nigerians seeking medical care there.

Senators also urged the Ministry of Information and National Orientation to sensitise and educate the public on prevention, control and treatment of Lassa fever.

The upper chamber equally urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to quickly visit the center in Irrua Specialist Hospital, for an on-the-spot assessment, with a view to providing relief materials to the victims.

Quoting the World Health Organisation, Ordia said the fever is an acute viral heamorrhagic illness of 2 to 21 days duration that occurs in West Africa and is transmitted to human through contact with or exposure to food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces.

He said person to person infection and laboratory transmission can also occur particularly in hospitals lacking adequate infection prevention and control equipments.

Lawmakers resolved to make more funds available for the centre in the 2018 budget and also, urged the federal government to set up more centres in different parts of the country. 

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided at yesterday’s plenary, said healthcare should be one of the major responsibilities of government.

“If this matter is not addressed, we will be giving out our responsibilities. And, to know that this issue has been going on for years, is worrisome…”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Boko Haram: Reps divided over $1bn insurgency fund

— 2nd February 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Members of the House of Representatives were divided, yesterday, over a motion to deduct 13 percent derivation from the $1 billion approved for the fight against insurgency and general security in the country. The bill, introduced by Ken Chikere, from Rivers State, seeks to ensure that the 13 percent derivation is given…

  • Senate probes outbreak of Lassa fever

    — 2nd February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja  Senate has mandated its committees of Health (Secondary and Tertiary) and Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, to investigate steps taken by the Ministry of Health to curb outbreak of Lassa fever across the country. Senate said outbreak of Lassa fever presently ravaging the country, has spread to 13 states. The affected states…

  • Between Deltans, Okowa and APC

    — 2nd February 2018

    Fred Edoreh It seems the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepared for failure in the recently held Delta State local government elections. But relying on its usual propaganda, members of the party took positions on social media to discredit the process to save face.       Their posture, which admits they hold no ground in…

  • Suicide bombers, herders kill 12

    — 2nd February 2018

    • Police arrest 24, arraign 19 Agaju Madugba, Katsina Two female suicide bombers blew themselves up in a village in Borno State, shortly after another bomber killed four at a displaced persons’ camp, an emergency services official said yesterday. The failed mission at Mandarari village, near the town of Konduga in Borno State and the…

  • …Herdsmen’s attack in Nasarawa barbaric , say Adokwe, Maku

    — 2nd February 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia  A member of the National Assembly, Sen. Sulieman Adokwe has described the recent killing of seven Tiv people in Kadarko, Keana  Local Government Area of Nasarawa State by suspected herdsmen as unwarranted and barbaric. Adokwe, who represents the Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone, in a statement, urged government to be proactive towards ensuring…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share