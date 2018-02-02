Senate probes outbreak of Lassa fever

Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate has mandated its committees of Health (Secondary and Tertiary) and Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, to investigate steps taken by the Ministry of Health to curb outbreak of Lassa fever across the country.

Senate said outbreak of Lassa fever presently ravaging the country, has spread to 13 states.

The affected states are Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Imo, Kogi, Bauchi, Anambra, Benue, Federal capital Teritory, Abia, Ekiti and Delta.

Lassa fever outbreak this year was first recorded on January 5 and has risen to 363 cases, against the lesser number of cases in previous years.

Out of the 363 cases, 81 people have tested positive, while 44 people have been admitted at the Institute of Lassa Fever Research and Control Centre, Irrua Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

About 11 deaths have been recorded, of which 3 were health workers.

Senate’s resolution was based on a sponsored by Senator Clifford Ordia, from Edo State, yesterday.

Senate urged the Federal Government, through the Health ministry, to urgently provide the centre all necessary equipment to enable it treat Nigerians seeking medical care there.

Senators also urged the Ministry of Information and National Orientation to sensitise and educate the public on prevention, control and treatment of Lassa fever.

The upper chamber equally urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to quickly visit the center in Irrua Specialist Hospital, for an on-the-spot assessment, with a view to providing relief materials to the victims.

Quoting the World Health Organisation, Ordia said the fever is an acute viral heamorrhagic illness of 2 to 21 days duration that occurs in West Africa and is transmitted to human through contact with or exposure to food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces.

He said person to person infection and laboratory transmission can also occur particularly in hospitals lacking adequate infection prevention and control equipments.

Lawmakers resolved to make more funds available for the centre in the 2018 budget and also, urged the federal government to set up more centres in different parts of the country.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided at yesterday’s plenary, said healthcare should be one of the major responsibilities of government.

“If this matter is not addressed, we will be giving out our responsibilities. And, to know that this issue has been going on for years, is worrisome…”