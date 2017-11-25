The Sun News
Senate probes non – reinstatement of NDPHC GM, despite Buhari’s directive

— 25th November 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The Senate has mandated its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to probe the non-reinstatement of Mrs. Maryam Danna Mohammed as the General Manager (Audit & Compliance) of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), despite a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The investigation followed a petition by the sacked General Manager and presented to the Senate by Sen. Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai.

Sen. Garbai while presenting the petition told the Senate that the petitioner who is one of his constituents in Borno central was wrongly sacked when the board of the company was dissolved in 2016.

He said out of the 13 General Managers of the company, only the petitioner was relived of her appointment, despite her meritorious service to the nation spanning 24 years in the power sector, starting from National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA), to Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and NDPHC.

Garbai said the petitioner has not seek for judicial redress in any court of law,rather she wrote President Buhari, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and now the Senate.

” Because she is not reinstated, despite the president’s directive, she is seeking the intervention of the senate in this matter. She is a law abiding citizen with unblemished and outstanding record of service to the nation, ” he said.

Garbai laid the petition together with copies of letters written to the President, the Vice president and the approval for her reinstatement by the President as conveyed in a letter by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Mohammed was sack on June 10, 2016 following the dissolution of the executive management of the NDPHC via a letter by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal.

Out of the 13 General Managers of the company, only Mohammed was relived of her appointment as the dissolution only affects executive management members. Mohammed is not one of them.

The sacked GM wrote to President Buhari on June 28, 2016 complaining against what she tagged as her, ” wrongful disengagement ” Mohammed told the President that she was disengaged without committing any offence.

” There are 12 other General Managers of the same status as me that were allowed to remain in their positions, obviously because they are staff of the company and not members of the dissolved Executive Management. This obviously makes the decision to disengage me without committing any offence discriminatory and unfair, ” she said.

In December, she wrote a reminder to the President, appealing that, ” given your globally acclaimed leadership qualities of strong principles, honesty, proven integrity, trustworthiness, good moral character and above all fear of Allah, I’m very happy that you will act on my plea.”

Similarly, she wrote the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who is the chairman of NDPHC, seeking redress, saying ” there was no disciplinary reason or committee to which I have been subjected and found guilty before dismissal from the office .”

Acting on the prayer of the sacked GM, the President mandated the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to investigate the issue.

Malami in a letter dated October 25,2016 to the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari said President Buhari had during a meeting with him approved the reinstatement of Mrs Mohammed.

” Please refer to your letter reference No SH/DSD/COS/03/1/A/15 dated 1st July 2016 and our response Ref. No. MJ/DSD/ SH/ 22/ Vol 1/38 dated 7th September, 2016 on the above subject matter.

” In this connection, I wish to convey to you, Mr. President’s approval vide a meeting with me on the 12th October, 2016 for the reinstatement of the staff (petitioner ) , Mrs. Maryam Danna Mohammed, ” the letter personally signed by Malami reads.

Over a year after the directive, Mohammed is yet to be reinstated. In the petition, Mohammed said she served the country’s power sector meritoriously for 24 years from NEPA to PHCN and NDPHC .

” It is also instructive to point out that throughout my twenty-four (24) years of service to the country, I have never been found wanting in the discharge of my duties or was involved in any form of misconduct. Records are readily available to authenticate these facts,” she said.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki referred the petition to the senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions chaired by Senator Sam Anayanwu (PDP-Imo).

The committee was given two weeks to investigate the matter and report back to the senate.

