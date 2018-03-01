The Sun News
Home / National / Senate probes Kogi gov, NHRC boss’ assumption of office

Senate probes Kogi gov, NHRC boss’ assumption of office

— 1st March 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate has set machinery in motion to investigate allegations of double registration levelled against Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.
Similarly, Senate has asked its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged resumption of the Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Tony Ojukwu, without the chamber’s confirmation.
The decision to probe Bello was consequent upon an observation by Senator Mohammed Hassan on the need to establish the truth, or otherwise, of allegation of double registration against Bello.
Hassan told his colleagues that when it was reported that the Kogi governor did double registration, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed it at a press conference on the matter.
He also disclosed that INEC said Bello could not be prosecuted because of the immunity he currently enjoys.
Hassan noted that it was further reported that Bello has been issued another voter’s card by the same INEC which confirmed an allegation of double registration against Bello.
Thus, he prayed Senate to look into the matter with a view to establishing the true situation regarding Bello’s registration to vote or be voted for in any election in the country.
He noted that it was necessary that the issue of double registration against Bello be cleared so that Nigerians would be more educated on the circumstances surrounding the allegation.
Hassan said: “I think it is very important that the Senate Committee on INEC investigate and get to the root of this matter. It is very important.
“It was reported everywhere that he cannot be prosecuted because he has immunity, but, for the purpose of getting this picture very right, I think the Senate Committee on INEC should investigate this and get this matter right.”
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, described the allegation as important and consequently directed the INEC committee to look into the matter.
Saraki said: “The issue that you’re talking about is one that is important because the stability of our democracy depends on the credibility of our electoral processes.
“And, as such, we must ensure that the processes are always what we can be proud of, especially now that countries all over are looking up to our electoral processes.
“I am happy that the chairman of INEC is seated here. It is something that he could look into and come back to tell us where the issue is.”
The upper legislative chamber also opted to probe the resumption of NHRC boss, following a point of order moved by Senator Dino Melaye.
He alleged that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, allegedly ordered Ojukwu to resume, in contravention of the Civil Service Rules and the Act establishing the commission.
Melaye said the AGF’s action is an affront on the Senate and pointed out that it is not the first time the AGF would be daring the Senate.
He called on the Senate to disqualify appointees who resume without confirmation.
Adopting Melaye’s recommendations, the Judiciary committee was directed to quickly look into the matter with a view to verifying the authenticity, or otherwise, of the allegations against the AGF.
Senate warned against a growing penchant on the part of appointees of government to resume office without prerequisite Senate confirmation.

