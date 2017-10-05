Senate probes IGP over promotion, others

From Fred Itua, Abuja

The ongoing bad blood and media war between the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris and Senator Isah Hamman Misau is far from being over, as fresh plans are underway to probe the police boss over alleged misappropriation of funds, illegal promotion and posting of senior officers, as well as claims that he impregnated a female police officer.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has constituted an adhoc committee to investigate the claims of financial fraud leveled against the IGP by Misau and report to the Senate as soon as possible.

The adhoc committee is to be headed by the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Francis Alimikhena, while Nelson Effiong, Binta Garba, Obinna Ogba, Faseyi Duro, Abdulaziz Nyako and Suleiman Hukunyi are to serve as members.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, is to investigate other allegations brought again the police chief. The committee is expected to report in two weeks.

“We have listened to our colleague and we cannot ignore the allegations. We have a duty to fight corruption. These matters are weighty. We will set up an adhoc committee to investigate these allegations and report back to the Senate

“The adhoc committee we will set up will deal with all the allegations about misappropriation of funds made against the IGP. We will refer the other issues about personal misconduct against the IGP to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for investigations,” Saraki said.

But no time frame was given, within which the committee will report back to the Senate for further legislative actions.

The face-off between Misau, who is a retired police oficer and IGP Idris, started in August, when the lawmaker, in an interview he granted a national newspaper, claimed that police officers pay bribes to get juicy postings and promotions, a claim which police hierarchy disputed. The IGP, through the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said Misau’s claims were unfounded and that he was only out to discredit the institution. He further claimed Misau deserted the Force and would soon be declared wanted to respond to a disciplinary committee set up to probe him.

It alleged that Misau dubiously absconded and deserted the Police on September 24, 2010, when he was redeployed to Niger State Command, consequent upon which he was queried, in line with the Public Service Rules.

The police also alleged that Misau had previously faced disciplinary investigation when he refused to proceed on Junior Command Course (JCC) 49/2008 at Staff College, Jos, between January 15, 2009 and June 19, 2009.

But Misau was cleared by the Police Service Commission (PSC) as having complied with laid down retirement procedeure in the Force.

Misau, while raising a point of order on the floor of the Senate, yesterday, said the IGP was yet to respond to all the allegations he made against him. He said rather than address the issues, the police hierarchy was dealing with trivialities.

The senator added a fresh dimension when he alleged that the IGP has hurriedly married a female police officer, after he impregnated her.

He claimed that the said female police officer was already four months pregnant for the IGP, when he hurriedly arranged a marriage ceremony in Kaduna State.

Misau said the IG had also compensated the pregnant female officer by illegally promoting her, despite her lack of qualification. The lawmaker said the marriage between the IGP and the female officer contravened the code of ethics of the Force.

Misau in his remarks, said: “During the recess a lot of things happened between me and the office of the IGP. I am a retired police officer and served for 10 years and my father was in the police too and served for 34 years. In fact, he joined the police even before I was born.

“So, when I speak about police, I know what I am saying. When I speak about police, I speak on authority. I was concerned about what was happening in the police in terms of bribery, which led the IG to be scared.

“I called three serving officers and they confirmed to me that people pay much more than N500,000 to get promotion. Even the revenue the police is generating we know. Police is not supposed to generate money. Meanwhile, companies pay money to police to provide security for them. This is an open secret. It is obvious that even people with questionable character have police backing with siren all over the place.

“One police officer is supposed to be for 400 people, but in Nigeria, it is one police officer to 800 people and a marketer for instance will have over 30 policemen, thereby depleting the few police we have. Meanwhile, the ordinary citizens are left without adequate protection.

“Another thing I found out is that there is illegal diversion of funds by the IGP. Under the 2016 budget, there is a place where IG ought to buy Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), but he bought luxury cars without virement.”

Speaking on his claims that the IGP has impregnated a female police officer, Misau said: “I am aware that the IGP has impregnated a female officer in his office. Because he wanted to save his face, he hurriedly went ahead and married the woman. The wedding ceremony was held in Kaduna State. The female officer was already four months pregnant. This is against the rules of the Police Service Commission. You cannot marry another police officer while you are still serving. But the IGP has flouted that law.”