The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2017 - Senate probes alleged $3b fraud in NPA
5th July 2017 - 2 Rivers judiciary workers abducted
5th July 2017 - Rivers govt. dispels land acquisition, compensation rumours
5th July 2017 - Why mothers should read books to new born babies – NLN
5th July 2017 - Aba lawyers battle elected chair over alleged electoral fraud
5th July 2017 - Watson soars as Wimbledon swelters
5th July 2017 - We need logistics to function effectively – Merchant Navy
5th July 2017 - Customs impounds N7m imported used clothes in Katsina
5th July 2017 - FG’s neglect of research caused nation’s woes
5th July 2017 - Kwara gov threatens sanction against communal clashes promoters
Home / Cover / National / Senate probes alleged $3b fraud in NPA

Senate probes alleged $3b fraud in NPA

— 5th July 2017

As part of its commitment to fight corruption, the Senate has mandated its Committee on Marine Transport to investigate a N3 billion fraud allegation against the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The allegations were raised, on Wednesday, in a Point of Order moved by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District.

Omo-Agege said the alleged fraud was in connection with the activities of the Joint Venture Enterprises of the NPA, namely, the Lagos Channel Management, the Bonny Channel Company, and the Calabar Channel Management Company Limited.

He noted that both the Lagos Channel Management and the Bonny Channel Company were established in August 2005 for the management and routine maintenance dredging of Lagos and Bonny navigation channels, while the Calabar Channel Management Company Limited was established for the management and capital dredging of the Calabar channel.

Senator Omo-Agege highlighted that although the aforementioned companies were conceived  to operate a public-private partnership (PPP) model and to reduce financial burden on the Federal Government, the NPA has expended over USD 1billion and USD 2billion on the Lagos Channel Management and the Bonny Channel Company respectively from 2005 till date.

Said that despite the huge expenditure, significant dredging is yet to commence on the Calabar channel, notwithstanding that the Calabar channel is an economic gateway to the North Central and North East geo-political zones of the country.

Additionally, h stated that in spite of the financial commitments of the NPA to some of its joint ventures, empirical facts, evidence and data — including current Admiralty Charts from Lloyds of London — show that the purported claims of daily maintenance dredging are questionable.

“This is because the depth profiles of the Lagos and Bonny channels have remained at the same height of 13 meters for over 11 years,” Omo-Agege said. “Furthermore, in the 2017 Budget of the NPA, the Lagos Channel Management and the Bonny Channel Company have requested for N23 billion and N20 billion respectively.”

In this regard, the Senate mandated its Committee on Marine Transport to investigate the dredging activities, books, and records of the Nigerian Ports Authority; the Lagos Channel Management Limited; the Bonny Channel Company Limited; and the Calabar Channel Management Company Limited, which was established for the management and capital dredging of the Calabar channel.

Speaking on the development, the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, directed that the Marine Transport Committee should report back to plenary in a week.

“These are the issues we will be bringing out from agencies in order to fight and protect the interests and rights of all Nigerians,” the Senate President said, “The Committee on Marine Transport should report back within a week and ensure that the work is done diligently so as not to affect the NPAs budget process.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate probes alleged $3b fraud in NPA

— 5th July 2017

As part of its commitment to fight corruption, the Senate has mandated its Committee on Marine Transport to investigate a N3 billion fraud allegation against the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). The allegations were raised, on Wednesday, in a Point of Order moved by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District. Omo-Agege said…

Share

  • 2 Rivers judiciary workers abducted

    — 5th July 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Gunmen have kidnapped two members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Rivers State Chapter,  Ibim Opusunju and Carol Tolofari. The victims were abducted around Isiokpo, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state at about 5:30p.m on Sunday night,  by armed men,  while returning to Port Harcourt from…

    Share

  • Rivers govt. dispels land acquisition, compensation rumours

    — 5th July 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Ministry of Lands and Survey has debunked rumours making the rounds that the on-going reclamation exercise by the state government was to victimise lands and property owners. Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Lands Matter, Sir Anugbum Onuoha, stated this, on Wednesda, in Port Harcourt, while…

    Share

  • Why mothers should read books to new born babies – NLN

    — 5th July 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The National National Library of Nigeria (NLN) says it has embarked on a project to extend the NLN reading culture campaign to pregnant women in order to encourage them to read books to their babies. NLN Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Lenrie Aina, who spoke, on Wednesday, while on a working visit…

    Share

  • Aba lawyers battle elected chair over alleged electoral fraud

    — 5th July 2017

    From: Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia The  election of new  officials of the Aba branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in which Barr. Bob Ogu emerged as the new Chairman, seems to have been causing some agitations among members of the bar in Aba, Abia State. Ogu, in an election organised on Friday, June 30, had defeated Uche Umenne with…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share