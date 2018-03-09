Senate probes Adamu over alleged plot to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu

• Senators tender audio evidence

•I’m not after his seat -Adamu

Fred Itua, Abuja

Fresh trouble emerged for former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, as the senat directed its Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate him over alleged plot to unseat the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

This followed a point of order raised by Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central), in which he claimed to be in possession of a recorded phone conversation between Adamu who represents Nasarawa West and other unnamed people to sack the Senate leadership.

But Adamu who was not on the floor when Ogba made the allegation dismissed it as unfounded insinuations.

Ogba’s allegation is coming less than two months after another senator, Isah Hamman Misau, had accused Adamu of plotting to sack the leadership of the Senate and destabilise the upper legislative chamber.

At plenary, yesterday, the allegation resurfaced as Ogba maintained that he was in possession of a recorded telephone evidence implicating Adamu who is already answering to charges before the senate committee.

According to Ogba: “I rise this morning to bring to the notice of the Senate that there is a plan by some people in this Senate under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu. In January, Isah Hamman Misau made a comment here that there was a plan to remove the Senate President and the entire leadership.

“Now, I have a reliable information that some people are already planning to destabilise the Senate, including the leadership by organising demonstrations. I believe that all of us are leaders and none of us should do anything that will destabilise the country or the Senate. Anything that will destabilise our democracy, we should avoid it.

“If there is any issue going on, you have an opportunity to raise it here. But not to go outside and start planning with civil organisations, market women and others to lead protests against the leadership of the Senate.

“I want this matter to be investigated. I have evidence to show what I am saying. There is a telephone discussion going on between Senator Abdullahi Adamu and other people.

“This is a very serious issue. When this issue was raised in January, we did not take it seriously. We must have to stand up and look into it. Waving it aside is not the best thing. If I have your permission, I want to lay the evidence in full.”

While referring the issue to its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Ekweremadu who presided, warned against plans to destabilise the National Assembly.

“The difference between military, autocratic or any oppressive regime and democracy is the parliament. Once you remove the parliament, you are going to have problems. In whatever you do, we must continue to preserve the sanctity of the parliament.

“I want to appeal that anybody who is interested in destabilising this country is not doing anybody any good. We have received this information. For whatever it is worth, we will refer it to our appropriate committee on Public Petitions to look at it and report back within two weeks.”

The Samuel Anyanwu-led committee was given two weeks to report back on the outcome of its findings.

But in his reaction, Adamu said he was not after his seat. He, however, insisted that he could contest as senate president since the law allows it.

He told newsmen in a telephone interview: “A colleague called me and drew my attention to what happened on the floor of the senate today. It is amusing, but very saddening at the same time.

“I am not in anyway after Saraki. Saraki is like a son to me. I had every right to contest for the Senate President seat three years ago when the eighth Senate was inaugurated, but I never did because I wasn’t interested. It is, therefore, not logical for anyone to say I’m interested in the seat now, and will be planning to destabilise the Senate. To achieve what? For what purpose? It is not right for anyone to make such unfounded insinuations.

“We are almost three years in office, election year is drawing nearer, and I think anyone thinking of upstaging the leadership of the Senate for any reason will only be fighting a lost battle because it is not what should naturally occupy the mind of any serious minded lawmaker now.

“I’m not in anyway afraid of anyone who thinks I’ve offended him. I have the neck to carry my cross, but no one should cook up lies just to discredit me or any senator for that matter.

“If I’m asked to appear before the committee on Ethics and Privileges, I will come out clean because whoever raises the allegations will have to come out and present incontrovertible facts to prove the allegations.

“Then, names of other so-called collaborators will be made known. They will be confronted, evidence of such meeting will be produced, those accused will be asked to defend themselves, and recommendations will be made by the committee based on facts presented to it.

Let me repeat that I’m not in anyway after Saraki. I can’t be after Saraki and I won’t do anything to upstage the leadership as being claimed because it’s a fruitless venture.

“But if I believe strongly in a cause, I stand by it. If I’ve offended anyone by my strong stand on some issues in the Senate in accordance with my conviction, I stand by it anytime. But the issue of trying to cause disaffection in the Senate is a no issue.

“Whatever we do in this world, we must be ready to bear our cross. I’m ready to bear mine. Anyone who knows me will say clearly that I’m not plotting to remove Saraki. Let them look for another thing to say.”

Meanwhile, the senate has announced the membership of the committee to investigate an alleged attack on Senator Ahmed Ogembe in Okene, Kogi State.

James Manager of Delta South was appointed to head the committee which has Jeremiah Useni, Isah Hamman Misau, Kabiru Marafa, Solomon Olamilekan, Matthew Urhoghide and Chukwuka Utazi as members.

Ekweremadu who named the team warned politicians in the country to call their supporters to order ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“If we destroy this country, all of us will suffer it. So we need to do whatever possible we can to ensure that we keep the waters of democracy clean. The issue of violence may not help any person. Let us believe this will not be the true fact, but because it has been raised, I think it is Important for avoidance of doubt to ensure that we look into this to be able to know what is true and what is not true in the circumstance,” Ekweremadu said.

He spoke following a point of order raised by Dino Melaye on alleged seizure of military uniforms and other materials from persons suspected to be officials of Kogi State Government.

Melaye in his motion alleged that militia groups were being armed in his state.