• Senate President Saraki dumps APC, says cabal now in charge of govt • Atiku, Secondus, senators hail move

Fred Itua, Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pitch his political tent with his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This came a week after 14 senators from the APC cross-carpeted to the PDP and other political parties.

Saraki first broke the news on his Twitter handle. “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave from the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he wrote.

In a more elaborate statement he personally signed, Saraki said his alienation from the affairs of the party and the humiliation he has endured in the last three years, informed his decision to quit the ruling party.

He added that his people have also been subjected to persecution since the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came on stream in 2015.

He alleged that there is an existence of a government within a government in the administration of Buhari.

According to him: “While I take full responsibility for this decision, I will like to emphasise that it is a decision that has been inescapably imposed on me by certain elements and forces within the APC who have ensured that the minimum conditions for peace, cooperation, inclusion and a general sense of belonging did not exist.

“They have done everything to ensure that the basic rules of party administration, which should promote harmonious relations among the various elements within the party were blatantly disregarded. All governance principles which were required for a healthy functioning of the party and the government were deliberately violated or undermined.

And all entreaties for justice, equity and fairness as basic precondition for peace and unity, not only within the party, but also the country at large, were simply ignored, or employed as additional pretext for further exclusion.

“The experience of my people and associates in the past three years is that they have suffered alienation and have been treated as outsiders in their own party. Thus, many have become disaffected and disenchanted. At the same time, opportunities to seek redress and correct these anomalies were deliberately blocked as a government-within-a-government had formed an impregnable wall and left in the cold, everyone else who was not recognized as “one of us”. This is why my people, like all self-respecting people would do, decided to seek accommodation elsewhere.”