Senate presidency and what numbers may say

If lawyers do not ruin a civilisation, then the gods have saved it. The truth of this ancient lore is so graphically Nigerian. Give or take, no other professionals have brought so much blight and catastrophe upon the Nigerian nation than, 1. Soldiers/coup-purchased generals, 2. Economists and 3. Lawyers.

It just so happened that the market values of economists and coup-purchasing soldiers have collapsed. After Soludo and Sanusi, economists seem like junk bonds, too speculative for the good of even the Devil. And to talk of coups today is to look deranged.

But somehow the lawyers soldier on and are even on a bullish run. Take this for instance: there is hardly any television or radio station you tune in to that you won’t get introduced to Mr/ Ms ABC. Mr/Ms ABC, you are then informed, is a lawyer, a political and or public affairs commentator, human rights crusader and or SAN. That is to say, you get an omnibus expert to demystify all the political and legal haze that is the reality for listeners. But rather than expertise in political science all you get is jejune certainty.

Now, the following caveat. There is nothing wrong with any parties commenting on anything under the sun. However, it is unprofessional for a medium to present a third party as an expert over a given discipline when the third party is about. It is equally unprofessional for the said third party to allow himself to be so presented.

And the matter is easy to determine. Expertise by definition is a narrow and narrowing area of specialisation. What this means by implication is that, to be so specialised, you give up on the swathe of other areas. In fact, to be expert in any given area is itself a rare occurrence. To be an expert in two or more areas is as much as it goes implausible, if not impossible. Therefore, a lawyer who is a pundit in law and in politics is almost certainly a coin clipper. He is selling the value of his genius in law, if any, as if it is transferable to politics. And the fact of this is peculiarly Nigerian. No television stations abroad, not even for cost-cutting purposes, will suffer a lawyer as pundit and retain him to double as an expert in politics. But this is Nigeria! Shit happens.

Anyway, we wouldn’t have been writing this if the tragedy of lawyers as lead political pundits was not the epidemic that has blighted our poor country. And the issue of who is to be the Senate President, should he resign, is a case in point.

It so happened that there was a needless confusion as to whether the sitting Senate President should resign and make way for an APC “majority” senator. And as much as we can recall, it was the opinions of the lawyers that were sought by journalists, in needless error if not ignorance. And true to type, the lawyers brought down the matter to law, to what the Constitution says or does not say. And to worsen their case, those we listened to, were using the right register for the wrong categories. The fact is that the matter has not come to being a legal matter and need not come to that by the way. Everything need not be law.