Home / National / Senate panel visits Anambra ahead guber poll

Senate panel visits Anambra ahead guber poll

— 12th November 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has visited Anambra State ahead of the forth-coming governorship election in the state. The visit was part of the committee’s oversight function.

In a press statement released after the visit, the committee’s chairman, Sen. Suleiman Nazif, said the visit became necessary to ascertain the degree of the commission’s preparedness and see how it could work to ensure that the INEC does a quality job in ensuring that the ideal environment is created for a free, fair, transparent election in the state

“As far as the Anambra elections and all others after it isconcerned, the committee’s work is to critically monitor the INEC to ensure that the people of Anambra and Nigerians generally enjoy the dividends of democracy via credible elections conducted within the confines of fairness, transparency and justice, to all the parties involved.

“The forthcoming election is, indeed, timely and will serve as a huge litmus test for the huge preparstions made by the INEC in the state. The successful conduct of this election will serve as a blueprint for future elections in the state and in the nation, as a whole,” Nazif said.

The governorship elections in Anambra State have been scheduled to hold on November 18, 2017 and, barring any happenstance, the INEC is prepared to conduct the elections on the said date.

Post Views: 1
Share

About author

Segun Adio

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share