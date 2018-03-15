Senate moves to thwart intellectual property theft

Fred Itua, Abuja

Worried by the rate at which intellectual property and inventions by talented Nigerians are being abused in the country, the Senate has passed for second reading, a bill for an Act to repeal Patent and Design Act to re-enact Patent and Design Bill 2018.

In his lead debate, sponsor of the bill, Sen. Andy Uba, noted that it was designed to protect intellectual property rights of individuals by setting up a framework for civil/judicial procedures for scientific and technological development as well as the rapid industrial growth of the country.

According to him, “the Bill gives us the opportunity for this country, as a member of international Union for protection of industrial property, to secure maximum benefits from being party to what is known as the Patent Co-operation Treaty,1970 to which this country has become a signatory.

“The legislative package to reform and revise intellectual property law of which the patent Bill is but a part, will be in my respective view, part of the legislative agenda that would place Nigeria firmly within the world economic environment.”

He noted that the bill is a significant requirement for the improvement in the attractiveness of Nigeria as an investment location and added that its implementation is a requirement for deepening of trade relations in the global market place.

Uba specifically noted that the bill would make provisions in respect for future patents and applications for patents’ protection.