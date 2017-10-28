The Sun News
Senate mourns Gen. Victor Malu

— 28th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
The Senate has condolled Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of Benue State over the death of a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Victor Malu, who was buried, on Saturday, in his hometown, Tse-Adoor, in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

In a letter of condolence delivered to Governor Ortom by Sen. Jeremiah Useni (a retired General),  Senate President Bukola Saraki, and the rest of his colleagues said Gen. Malu was a committed officer who would be missed by the entire nation.
Accompanied by Sen.  Barnabas Gemade from Benue, Gen. Useni explained that the Senate decided to send a delegation to the state as a mark of respect to an officer who distinguished himself while serving as the commander of the West African Peace Keeping Force code-named ECOMOG during the civil war in Liberia.

He said the late Malu was generally applauded for restoring peace in Liberia and the West African region and recalled that he rose to the peak of his career through dint of hard work.

Governor Ortom, while thanking the Senate President and the entire Senate for honoring Gen. Malu, he said the visit showed how the Senate loved and cared for a dear one and noted that the decision to send a delegation to the state was a mark of respect for the people.
He described Malu as a great leader and a professional who gave himself completely to the service of his fatherland.

In his words, Malu came, he saw and he conquered”.

The Governor posited that his death has attracted a lot of attention, Governor Ortom said as a mark of honour for him, the state government decided to extend electricity to Tes-Adoor, his village, and nearby rural communities.

