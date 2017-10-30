The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - Senate mourns Danjuma Goje’s wife
30th October 2017 - Israel delays move to expand Jerusalem
30th October 2017 - India, Italy committed to collaborate against terror
30th October 2017 - Don’t lift ban on rice importation – Farmers beg FG
30th October 2017 - Danjuma Goje loses wife
30th October 2017 - New twist in death of Kogi civil servant
30th October 2017 - India: Separated twin ‘opens eyes’ four days after surgery
30th October 2017 - Buhari, Quattara in secret meeting
30th October 2017 - Automotive policy biting harder on economy – LCCI
30th October 2017 - BREAKING: Catalan leaders face rebellion charge
Home / National / Senate mourns Danjuma Goje’s wife

Senate mourns Danjuma Goje’s wife

— 30th October 2017

The Senate has commiserated with one of its members, Senator Danjuma Goje, who lost his wife, Hajia Yelwa Danjuma Goje, in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement personally signed by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the Senate expressed shock and sadness over Mrs. Goje’s death, and described the deceased as an exemplary pillar of support, a dedicated partner and mother to the community.

“On behalf of the entire Senate, I commiserate with our brother, friend and colleague, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, on the loss of his dear wife, Hajia Yelwa Mohammed Goje.

“Over the years, Mrs. Goje served as an exemplary pillar of support to her husband and played the role of a dedicated mother and mentor to many in her community.

“As we join the Goje family to mourn her passing today, we pray that the Almighty Allah (SWT) grant her soul a place among the righteous ones in Al-Jannah Firdaus. We also pray that Allah grants the family of Senator Goje the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Amin.”

 

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate mourns Danjuma Goje’s wife

— 30th October 2017

The Senate has commiserated with one of its members, Senator Danjuma Goje, who lost his wife, Hajia Yelwa Danjuma Goje, in the early hours of Monday. In a statement personally signed by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the Senate expressed shock and sadness over Mrs. Goje’s death, and described the deceased…

  • Don’t lift ban on rice importation – Farmers beg FG

    — 30th October 2017

    Chairman of Rice Farmers in Daura, Katsina State, Alhaji Jamilu Ibrahim, has urged the Federal Government not to lift the ban on the importation of rice. The Federal Government banned the importation of rice to protect local rice farmers and promote local rice consumption in the country. Ibrahim said after a meeting of Local Rice…

  • Danjuma Goje loses wife

    — 30th October 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja A former Governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, has lost his wife, Yelwa. According to a statement released by the son of late Yelwa, Ahmed Mohammed, the former first lady of Gombe State died in the United States of America. Although it was not stated, Daily Sun learnt that she died…

  • New twist in death of Kogi civil servant

    — 30th October 2017

    …My brother died because the wife said he was not the father the father of their triplet – Brother …Kogi State Govt. accused of inducing brother ..It’s a campaign of clumny – Govt. FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, LOKOJA The end may not have been heard in what appears to be a  new twist in the case…

  • Buhari, Quattara in secret meeting

    — 30th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, met behind closed doors with Ivorien President Alassane Quattara, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started around 12:15 p.m shortly after the Cote d’Ivoire President arrived the Villa. The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share