DSS

Senate mace theft: ACF, Labour, others condemn attack

— 20th April 2018

Bimbola Oyesola; Noah Ebije, Kaduna; Ndubuisi Orji; Okwe Obi, Abuja 

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the snatching of the Senate mace, on. 

ACF said the attack on the Senate Chamber was an infringement on  democracy.

In a similar vein, a National Executive Committee  member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu, has  condemned the Senate invasion.

Thugs suspected to be loyal to suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Wednesday invaded the Red Chamber and forcefully took away the mace.

They broke into the chambers during plenary and, in the process, created confusion,  and made away with the mace.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Mahammad Ibrahim Biu, said “it was the height of irresponsibility on the part of the perpetrators of this unruly behaviour, to say the least. A thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of this ugly incident should be instituted by security agencies.

“Nigeria cannot afford to treat enemies of democracy with kids gloves.

Aremu said “an injury to the National Assembly is an injury to the nation’s democracy and that the “Federal Government’s probe of the invasion should be prompt and conclusive; with the objective of prevention of future acts.

The labour leader said the unfortunate event was a rude awakening.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the  federal government, controlled by the All Progressive Congress (APC) ,is not different from military dictactorship.

National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Seondus stated this, yesterday, at an emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the party headquarters in Abuja.

Secondus said the PDP is committed to winning the 2019 general election, so as to rescue the nation’s democracy from the grip of the ruling party.

He said the present situation of things in the country is very disturbing, as the APC has shown that it lacks the wherewithal to govern the country.

The PDP leader said Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate chamber “was a clear assault on democracy, a coup against the Legislature and should not only be condemned but those responsible should be tried for treason as demanded by the law.”

However, Secondus stated that the party, on its own, cannot sack the APC in the next general election.

Secondus revealed that the PDP is already reaching out to other opposition parties; to collaborate with it  in the 2019 polls, in the interest of the country.

“This is like a military government. We have to wrestle power from them to regain our democracy. We  are looking forward to collaborate with our brothers in other parties to join us to take power from the APC.   

“All of us must come togather to rescue  our nation. That is what we owe our country; as the largest political party.

“We cannot do it alone, we need people to join us,” Secondus said.

