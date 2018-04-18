The Sun News
National / Senate mace incident: Nigeria has failed, blasts MASSOB
Senate Mace MASSOB failed state

Senate mace incident: Nigeria has failed, blasts MASSOB

— 18th April 2018

Jeff Amaechi, Onitsha

The Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Uchenna Madu said Wednesday that the unconstitutional and forcible taking of the mace from National Assembly’s red chamber by hoodlums showed that ‘Nigeria is a failed and irreparable state that can never stand.”

The Biafran separatist group wondered how thugs stormed the premises of the National Assembly where security agents were supposed to be at alert.

A statement by the National Director of Information of MASSOB, Mr. Edeson Samuel, said that taking away of the symbol of authority meant that the government of Nigeria had failed and called on senators to return to their constituencies because, according him, there was no longer constitutional powers backing them.

MASSOB’s statement partly reads: “it has also shown that the government of President Buhari has collapsed. If thugs can invade the National Assembly and made away with the symbol of authority without any resistance from the security agents.”

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 18th April 2018 at 6:06 pm
    Reply

    The so-called NASS is club of bandits complicit and collaborators of the enemy in the enemy’s murder of this territory natives and in the enemy’s plunder of this territory natives God given wealth. The so-called NASS must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

