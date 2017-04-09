The Sun News
Beloxxi Biscuit
Latest
9th April 2017 - Senate: It’s not all bad news
9th April 2017 - Justice Ademola: Between a media trial and a court trial
9th April 2017 - WHY APC HAS NOT EXPLODED –GBENGA DANIEL, EX-OGUN GOV  
9th April 2017 - LOOTED: $23BN FOR 3 REFINERIES, EXCESS CRUDE MONEY FOR 5 YEARS –OSITA OKECHUKWU, MD, VON
9th April 2017 - Ishaya Rizi Bamaiyi: Combing without a comb
9th April 2017 - Ekiti by-elections: PDP sweeps councillorship seats
9th April 2017 - Gunmen kill sales girl in Aba, as boss, wife escape abduction
9th April 2017 - Hands off our case, 22 Biafra agitators tell judges
9th April 2017 - Over billing: Enugu Assembly intervenes, as protesting consumers threaten to shutdown Enugu
9th April 2017 - Suicide bombers injure 5 in Borno
Home / Columns / Senate: It’s not all bad news

Senate: It’s not all bad news

— 9th April 2017

Early last week, the news wafted through the horizon like harmattan fire: another Nigerian teenager proved to the world that the Nigerian DNA is of very high quality. 17-year-old Ifeoma White-Thorpe, a New Jersey high school senior, daughter of a Nigerian woman, Patricia White-Thorpe (nee Eluemunor) and Andre White-Thorpe ( a computer specialist) was accepted into all the eight Ivy Leagues in America plus the prestigious Stanford University. The cheery news buzzed around the globe from CNN through UK Daily Mail to USAToday and the legion of online news portals across the world. The heavily slanted Western media reports as usual carefully avoided the Nigerian parentage of Ifeoma’s mother, but we should not all gloss over it as though it didn’t matter.
Ifeoma is not the only teenager of Nigerian parentage to pull such excellent academic stunt in the US in recent history. I still recall the case of Harold Ekeh, then 17, who in 2015, pulled the same stunt. He got accepted into all 13 schools he applied to. Ekeh’s Nigerian parents left Nigeria for the US when he was 8, as reports put it, to give better opportunities to their children.  While Ifeoma heads the student government in her school and also won the national Selma speech and essay competition; Harold in his time at Elmont Memorial High School boasted a grade-point average of 100.5 percent, a SAT score of 2270 and was a semi-finalist in the national Intel Science Talent Search.
Just to pump up the elation, another Nigerian teenager, Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna, born to Nigerian parents, of the same Elmont Memorial High School in 2016 achieved what young Harold did the previous year. She was accepted by all eight Ivy Leagues, an honour she shared with Kelly Hyles. For effect, she got offers from four additional institutions including the high flying Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Augusta was a valedictorian at Elmont High School with a weighted grade point average of 101.64.
So, for three consecutive years in America, with all the children of Silicon Valley billionaires and the super kids of Wall Street mandarins, three Nigerians have commanded the highest stakes in the highly competitive admission to Ivy Leagues. On the average, a typical Ivy League admits only 14 percent of applicants yearly. And unlike Nigeria’s post-JAMB admission racket where your purse takes the place of your brain, admission into US Ivy Leagues is strictly on merit.  Even if you are Donald Trump’s son or Obama’s daughter or even the scion of Bill Gates, if you don’t make the grade you don’t go beyond the gate. But here, Nigerians rule the roost.  These teenagers of Nigerian blood triumphed because they found themselves in the right environment where hard work is rewarded and where intellect is respected.
Enough of the exploits of young Nigerians in America; let’s return home. Destination: the Senate. The Nigerian Senate of late has morphed from a lawmaking chamber to a theatre of the absurd and the banal. Well, not that the Nigerian Senate has always been a chamber of the noble and the sage for the benign purpose of making laws for the good governance of the nation; it has in the past manifested inane tendencies some too primordial and primitive even for the most despicable medieval man to be proud of. We have seen the Senate accept bribe to pass budget; we have seen Senators flaunt their illicit wealth not the number or quality of bills sponsored; not contributions made on the floor. We have witnessed senators engage in motor park-style fisticuffs.  In recent weeks, the upper legislative chamber took its chicanery to an all-time ridiculous height; beefing with the Executive, suspending its member for daring to challenge the leadership and turning its statutory duty of confirmation of Presidential nominees for critical positions and national assignments into a weapon of vendetta.
But in the midst of all this, the Senate penultimate week, without prodding and without any self-serving fanfare, amended the Electoral Act of 2010  thus ending over six years wait of the amendment in the red chamber. The amendment will legalise the use of smart card readers for the authentication of accredited voters as was done in the 2015 general election. The implication of this amendment is that going forward, electronic voting is possible in Nigeria. This has been the plaintive cry of those desirous of electoral purity in the country.
The amendment also empowered the presiding officers at polling units to, in addition to the smart card reader, use any other technological device that may be prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from time to time for the accreditation of voters to verify, confirm or authenticate the genuineness or otherwise of voters’ card.
The passage of the Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act 2010 and for other related matters followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC. The bill also stipulates that votes and recorded results must be transmitted electronically directly from polling units in an encrypted and secured form. But there is a caveat. The amendment provides that if for some reason the encrypted data is compromised, the presiding officer would have to rely on manual collation. Where the encrypted data is safe, it completely overrides the manual results.
The amendment removed any ambiguity that may occur in the event a candidate dies after the commencement of elections and before the declaration of a winner by INEC, as was the case during the Kogi gubernatorial election. There are other ennobling components of the amendment that would conduce to promoting free and fair elections in the country. This is the context in which the senate should be commended. The senators kept away their various selfish motives and took the path of nationalism and patriotism.
Ordinarily, a bill of this nature that has the potential of making some of the senators not return to the senate via election would only be allowed to gather mould and mildew in the file. But the senators, at the risk of their own political career, passed the bill. They deserve commendation at least, on this one. However, they have one relentless Nigerian to thank for ever proposing and proving that the introduction of technology into our electoral process which will culminate in electronic voting is the best path towards achieving a semblance of free and fair polls.
Leo Stan Ekeh, the man Obasanjo once described as ‘Icon of Hope’ for his unrelenting commitment to birth a knowledge economy and produce a generation of digitally savvy young Nigerians, was the one who paved the path of electronic voting in Nigeria. He takes full credit for the introduction and implementation of Direct Data Capture (DDC) machines as the medium for verification of voter identity; a novelty that conferred legitimacy and credibility on the 2015 general elections in which an incumbent party was dethroned via popular votes by an opposition party.
It goes without saying that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. The challenge is to deepen the processes of democratization and this includes the electoral process. And one sure way to achieve this is to drive the electoral process with technology. It will eliminate snatching of ballot boxes; reduce down time and delays in transmitting election results; cut off significantly human interference and intrusion with its attendant manipulation of the process and ultimately confer integrity on the electoral exercise.
Going forward, INEC and by extension, the Nigerian government, must embrace electronic voting complete with technology-enabled electioneering. We have demonstrated that it is possible; we should now prove that it is sustainable. Once again, congratulations to the Senate and to our pretty outlier, Ifeoma White-Thorpe.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Piles? Hemorrhoids? Stop the Suffering With this Strange but Powerful Herb

How corper made over N800,000 from this PROFITABLE business.CLICK HERE

How I went from 0 to N450,000 in 30 days. CLICK HERE

Finally! You can now earn without investing money. Invest time

How to Overcome the "Body Chemical" that is Making You Bald

Perfect Discovery that helped thousands of people reverse Diabetes. Find Out!

Have body fat? melt them using this strange but powerful herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Justice Ademola: Between a media trial and a court trial

— 9th April 2017

By Richard Akinnola I saw it coming. Right from the moment of the mid-night so-called sting operation by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in October last year, the breaking down of doors and a deliberate humiliation of some judges – l knew the case had been bungled. In an attempt to…

Share

  • WHY APC HAS NOT EXPLODED –GBENGA DANIEL, EX-OGUN GOV  

    — 9th April 2017

    By Femi Adeoti and Moshood Adebayo OTUNBA Gbenga Daniel was governor of Ogun State between 2003 and 2011. In this interview he x-rayed the problems of the erstwhile ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and how it can recover from its current predicaments. He also commented on national politics as well as the affairs in…

    Share

  • LOOTED: $23BN FOR 3 REFINERIES, EXCESS CRUDE MONEY FOR 5 YEARS –OSITA OKECHUKWU, MD, VON

    — 9th April 2017

    By Chidi Obineche OSITA Okechukwu, the Managing Director of the Voice of Nigeria (VoN) is the South-east spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. He has been with President Muhammadu Buhari since his entry into partisan politics in 2002, starting with the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC,…

    Share

  • Ishaya Rizi Bamaiyi: Combing without a comb

    — 9th April 2017

    By CHIDI OBINECHE LT Gen Ishaya Bamaiyi, Retd, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, COAS in the turbulent post June 12, 1993 political upheaval is smarting from self- evident hurt. In his book “The Vindication of a General” which is currently raising dusts, he exculpates himself from the bloody wrangling that characterized the period. He may…

    Share

  • Ekiti by-elections: PDP sweeps councillorship seats

    — 9th April 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the seats in a by-election conducted by the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC), yesterday, to fill vacant posts in Irepodun/Ifelodun and Ikere local government areas of the state. EKSIEC organised the election in Agbado/Oyo Ward 4 in Ikere Local Government and…

    Share

Archive

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu