Senate

Senate in fresh face-off with Buhari, ministers

— 25th April 2018

• Begins probe of National Assembly invasion

Fred Itua, Abuja

The frosty relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate, has reached a new low, following the invasion of Senate, by some thugs and the arrest/detention of lawmakers by security agencies.

Senate, after a three-hour closed meeting, yesterday, said it it is setting up a joint committee with the House of Representatives, to investigate the invasion and bring perpetrators to book.

However, a senator who was at the longest Executive session of the Eighth Senate, told Daily Sun that lawmakers deliberated on three key issues.

He said the alleged persecution of lawmakers, invasion of the Senate and the flagrant withdrawal of $496.3 million by the president, to purchase military helicopters, dominated discussions behind closed doors.
The senator said lawmakers took turns to air their opinions and agree on the next line of action.

He also said the detention of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), plans to arrest senators Rabiu Kwankwanso, Aliyu Wamakko and Bassey Akpan by the same anti-graft agency, were condemned.

Similarly, the prosecution of Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, the arrest of senator Dino Melaye by the Nigeria Police Force and the ongoing trial of Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), were also discussed.
At the end of the stormy session, he said lawmakers resolved not to consider any proposal from the Executive, until the “siege on the parliament” is stopped.
Another senator disclosed that a minister from the South South, who is believed to be spearheading the onslaught against the parliament, will henceforth be blacklisted by the National Assembly.

“This is war on us and we can’t sit back and do nothing. We have resolved to protect ourselves. We don’t have immunity and anyone can just attack us. Since the executive has decided to fight us, we will fight back. We have nothing to lose here.

“More than 10 senators are currently under the radar of the EFCC. Their only crime is that they are seen as enemies of the Federal Government. They have detained a senator and another one is being disgraced by the police.
“If we don’t fight back, we will be rubbished. In the coming days, we will begin to unveil some of our plans. I can’t reveal those things to you. One thing is sure, we are ready for the executive. Until they end this siege, we will not consider any proposal from them,” he told Daily Sun.

Asked if there were plans to commence impeachment moves against Buhari, he said that would be revealed in the coming days.

“We shall see. I can’t say more than that for now. Everything is on the table,” he said.
Saraki is, however, yet to announce a special committee of both chambers that would investigate Senate’s invasion, last week.

The senate president dropped hints that issues affecting the security architecture of the National Assembly will be handled by the committee.

“We resolved the need to tighten the security at the National Assembly and I am calling on the public to please, cooperate with us.

“Clearly, there are some loopholes here and we need to tighten it. A constitution of a joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives also resolved to investigate the incidence of April 18, to look at the factors which led to it and ensure that such never happens again at the National Assembly.

“We also directed our Committee on Security, Intelligence and Police to engage with the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector-General of Police; to look at how to strengthen the security of the National Assembly; to ensure that these security lapses do not occur again,” said Saraki.

