From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The Senate is currently interrogating the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma and her Finance counterpart, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, over the performance of the 2017 budget.

The two ministers are expected to tell over 20 lawmakers who are members of Appropriation and Finance committees, on how much had been released as capital votes, among other issues.

The 2017 budget was signed into law in June by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was the then Acting President.

More information later