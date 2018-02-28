Senate faults FG on hate speech policy

Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate, yesterday, deflated Federal Government’s recent policy on hate speeches. Instead, it said a policy against hate actions by political office holders is more desirable.

Reacting to a point of order raised by Senator Shehu Sani over a deadly clash in Kasuwan Magani community in Kajiru Local Government Area of Kaduna State,on Monday, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said hate actions have more implications than hate speeches. He also warned against religious colouration.

Ekweremadu noted that if it becomes a norm, “it will be the fastest way to liquidate this country. He called on leaders to always preach peace and peaceful co-existence to their people.

He said: “This is one incident too many, killings in all parts of Nigeria. This is becoming very worrisome. What is even more worrying is the religious colouration to the killings, based on what Senator Shehu Sani has said. This is something we need to avoid.

“That is, any conflict that has religious colouration would be the fastest way to liquidate this country. As leaders, we must understand that leadership comes with responsibilities. It is our job to keep preaching to those who are leading, through our actions and words, that we belong to one God.

“The fact that somebody is a Christian or Muslim does not mean he hates another person. I have not seen any religion that preaches hate killings. It is the way we behave that promotes that.

“We are talking about hate speeches. The worst of it is hate action. If we treat ourselves as brothers and sisters, those following us will follow us. We must try as hard as we can not to have any religious escalation in Nigeria.”

Sani, had in his earlier motion, condemned the face-off between youths in Kaduna State on Monday, which claimed over six lives. He said Nigerians are beginning to accept violence as a way of life and appealed to both parties to give peace a chance and co-exist peaceful.

Sani noted: “I stand to bring the attention of the Senate and the nation to an unfortunate violence we had yesterday in Kasuwan Magani, Kajiru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The violence took the lives of over six to seven people. Houses were burnt and it was a season of mayhem.

“The mayhem was attributed to youths who decided to take the laws into their hands. But, it had the colouration of religious violence. Everyday, we wake up in this country and we are faced with one form of violence or another. We are now accepting the reality that violence is the way of life.

“It is unfortunate that we wake up everyday and we see killings, kidnappings and other things that shake the stability and unity of this country in every respect. I use this opportunity to appeal to all parties who are involved in all forms of violence to know that we cannot achieve any progress without peace.

“The unity of Nigeria is not about the flag or the anthem, but the establishment of a system which ensures justice, harmony and love among one another. I want the Senate to identify with us in our time of crisis.

“We must live together as Christians and as Muslims in this country.

We need to live as people, despite the fact that we are from different parts of the country.”