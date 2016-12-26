Senate did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss – Senator David Umaru

(By John Adams – MINNA)

As the controversy over the purported rejection of Alhaji Ibrahim Magu’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) rages on, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator David has said that the senate did not reject Magu’s nomination.

While some senators want Nigerians to believe that the confirmation of Magu had been rejected by the upper chamber of the National assembly, the Senator pointed out that the issue had never been discussed at the senate plenary and therefore it was not possible for anybody conclude that he been rejected by the senate.

“If somebody says it was rejected it was probably mistake, but as for me, I have not voted ,the senate operates by rules the rule is that this thing must be presented to us either by the committee or through direct interaction with the members in plenary non of this has happened.”

“The issue of Magu was discussed only in the executive session of the senate, it was not an issue discussed at plenary so anything done in the executive session is not the same thing as that done in plenary, so as far as I am concerned the issue of Magu, the consideration of his nomination was never considered by the senate.”

Umoru who is the Chairman, senate committee on Judiciary, legal matters and human right, stated this in Minna on Monday during an interactive session with newsmen, insisting that “the issue of Magu was never voted on in plenary, so as far as I am concerned Magu’s nomination was never rejected.”

Senator Umaru disclosed that the matter was only referred to the presidency “so that they can clarify the issue raised by the DSS and send it back to the senate for consideration.”

On the Secretary to the Federal Government issue the federal lawmaker said due process was followed to arrive at the decision taken.

“The SGF case,it was a work done by the committee and was presented , it was the decision of the majority based on the resolution passed.”

Senator David Umaru described as untrue the claim that the Senate was working against the President.