The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
26th December 2016 - Senate did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss – Senator David Umaru
26th December 2016 - Ortom commends Buhari, hails troop over capture of Sambisa
26th December 2016 - Rustlers kill herdsmen, butcher two cows
26th December 2016 - Suicide bomber hits Borno
26th December 2016 - Customs on South East roads: it’s illegal -Lawyer
26th December 2016 - Oil, gas sector: Fresh investments stunted by stakeholders inertia
26th December 2016 - Low scores for aviation industry blighted by harsh environment
26th December 2016 - Badagry deep sea project: Indigenes disagree with FG, LSG
26th December 2016 - Earn more cash printing at Christmas, New Year
26th December 2016 - How agricultural sector fared in 2016
Home / Cover / National / Senate did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss – Senator David Umaru

Senate did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss – Senator David Umaru

— 26th December 2016

(By John AdamsMINNA)

As the controversy over the purported rejection of Alhaji Ibrahim Magu’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) rages on, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator David has said that the senate did not reject Magu’s nomination.

While some senators want Nigerians to believe that the confirmation of Magu had been rejected by the upper chamber of the National assembly, the Senator pointed out that the issue had never been discussed at the senate plenary and therefore it was not possible for anybody conclude that he been rejected by the senate.

“If somebody says it was rejected it was probably mistake, but as for me, I have not voted ,the senate operates by rules the rule is that this thing must be presented to us either by the committee or through direct interaction with the members in plenary non of this has happened.”

“The issue of Magu was discussed only in the executive session of the senate, it was not an issue discussed at plenary so anything done in the executive session is not the same thing as that done in plenary, so as far as I am concerned the issue of Magu, the consideration of his nomination was never considered by the senate.”

Umoru who is the Chairman, senate committee on Judiciary, legal matters and human right, stated this in Minna on Monday during an interactive session with newsmen, insisting that “the issue of Magu was never voted on in plenary, so as far as I am concerned Magu’s nomination was never rejected.”

Senator Umaru disclosed that the matter was only referred to the presidency “so that they can clarify the issue raised by the DSS and send it back to the senate for consideration.”

On the Secretary to the Federal Government issue the federal lawmaker said due process was followed to arrive at the decision taken.

“The SGF case,it was a work done by the committee and was presented , it was the decision of the majority based on the resolution passed.”

Senator David Umaru described as untrue the claim that the Senate was working against the President.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss – Senator David Umaru

— 26th December 2016

(By John Adams – MINNA) As the controversy over the purported rejection of Alhaji Ibrahim Magu’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) rages on, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator David has said that the senate did not reject Magu’s nomination. While some…

  • Ortom commends Buhari, hails troop over capture of Sambisa

    — 26th December 2016

      From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has attributed the capture of Sambisa forest from Boko Haram insurgents to the support given the armed forces by President Buhari. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom described the President’s unflinching support to the Military as key to…

  • Rustlers kill herdsmen, butcher two cows

    — 26th December 2016

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba THE corpse of a suspected Fulani herdsman identified as Haruna Mohammed has been found in a fish pond at Emu-Ebendo community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State. He was allegedly killed at the Christmas weekend by suspected cattle rustlers who pegged his corpse with sticks at the fish…

  • Suicide bomber hits Borno

    — 26th December 2016

      A suicide bomb blast has hit Kasuwan Shanu cow market area of Maiduguri, Borno state. According to reports, the blast was confirmed on Monday by the spokesman for the Borno state Police Command, DSP Victor Isuku. According to Sahara Reporters, one of the suicide bombers blew up about 8:30 am while a second bomber…

  • Customs on South East roads: it’s illegal -Lawyer

    — 26th December 2016

    By Romanus Okoye Second Vice President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and human rights lawyer, Monday Ubani has condemned too many Customs roadblocks along Lagos-Ore-Benin-Onitsha Road, describing it as illegal. In a telephone interview with Daily Sun yesterday, Ubani said it was an aberration that Customs allowed contraband goods to enter through the borders…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351