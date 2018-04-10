The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Senate debates $1bn arms purchase, others
10th April 2018 - Herdsmen, farmers’ clashes may worsen in 2019 if… –FG
10th April 2018 - FG allowed Boko Haram to fester –Shehu of Bama
10th April 2018 - Igbo leaders blast Ohanaeze youths over attack on Nwodo
9th April 2018 - 2018 guber: Don’t outsmart smart card readers, Ekiti monarchs tell INEC
9th April 2018 - Police HQ task force recover 425 illegal firearms in FCT
9th April 2018 - Kano rejoices at Buhari’s declaration for re-election
9th April 2018 - Presidency says it has not approved $1 billion for military equipment
9th April 2018 - 19 arrested, one jailed for fake foreign certificates in last three years
9th April 2018 - Apple co-founder protests Facebook data mining, closes account
Home / Cover / National / Senate debates $1bn arms purchase, others
Senate

Senate debates $1bn arms purchase, others

— 10th April 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Barring any last minute change, Senate will, this week, take a position on President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged approval of the release of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Accounts (ECA), to purchase security equipment to tackle Boko Haram in the North East.

Last Wednesday, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, disclosed at the end of a National Security Council meeting, chaired by Buhari, that the president has approved $1 billion for arms purchase.

“I can inform you that, of recent, our leader, president Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion,” Dan-Ali said then.

But, at the weekend, Senate President BUkola Saraki, said the National Assembly is not happy about the planned release of the money.

Saraki disclosed that  lawmakers were not consulted by Buhari before he took the decision.

“Just few days ago, the issue of providing funding for the purchase of security equipment came up.

“In a good environment, such an issue needed to have been discussed with lawmakers.

“Already, some senators are angry. They said they were not consulted by the Executive before such a decision was taken.

“These are the issues we are talking about,” Saraki revealed last Saturday in Jos, capital of Plateau State, at a three-day retreat organised by the Senate Press Corps.

When senators resume this week after their two-week Easter break, the issue is expected to be extensively discussed, where they may likely take a position on the matter.

Daily Sun gathered that some senators have impressed it on the chamber’s leadership that release of the money must be stopped, until there is an official approval by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Beyond the $1 billion fund, Senate may also consider and take a position on Buhari’s request for approval of N4.6 trillion bond from the capital market.

There are also indications that the Senate will reject the request.

Expressing reservations about the request, Saraki disclosed that the leadership of the National Assembly was not consulted before the request letter was forwarded to them.

“Imagine the Federal Government wants to raise a N4.6 trillion bond from the capital market. The leadership of the National Assembly first heard about it through a letter written by the president. This is what is happening,” said Saraki.

Senate will also discuss the pending 2018 budget. Although it has set April 24 as the deadline to pass the budget into law, some heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are yet to appear before the relevant standing committees.

Senate is expected to take a position on whether or not to go ahead and work on the final phase of the budget document without inputs from certain MDAs.

The nation’s upper legislative chamber, will, today, suspend plenary to mourn the death of a serving senator, Mustapha Bukar from Katsina North.

He died last week.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate

Senate debates $1bn arms purchase, others

— 10th April 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja Barring any last minute change, Senate will, this week, take a position on President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged approval of the release of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Accounts (ECA), to purchase security equipment to tackle Boko Haram in the North East. Last Wednesday, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, disclosed at the…

  • Herdsmen

    Herdsmen, farmers’ clashes may worsen in 2019 if… –FG

    — 10th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The National Food Security Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, which was inaugurated on March 26, has warned that the deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen could get worse, next year, if efforts are not intensified to create cattle ranches or provide better security against rustling. A meeting of the  council, which…

  • Boko Haram

    FG allowed Boko Haram to fester –Shehu of Bama

    — 10th April 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Shehu of Bama Kingdom of Borno State, Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, has berated the Federal Government for allowing Boko Haram enough space to operate. He described the continued menace of the  insurgent group as a mark of failure on the part of the Federal Government. Speaking  during the unveiling of…

  • Ohanaeze

    Igbo leaders blast Ohanaeze youths over attack on Nwodo

    — 10th April 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha South East Association of Town Union President Generals, has come hard on the former president and Secretary of Ohanaeze Youth Wing over the recent attack on the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, describing the action as taboo in Igbo culture. National Coordinator of Association of South East President…

  • 2018 guber: Don’t outsmart smart card readers, Ekiti monarchs tell INEC

    — 9th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The Ekiti State council of Obas on Monday warned and also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against manipulating the July 14 governorship election, urging it “not to outsmart the smart card readers, so that the state can have a credible election that will be acceptable to all”. This was…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share