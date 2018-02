Fred Itua, Abuja

Twenty-four hours after the Senate mandated its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and nine others over statements criticising the adoption of a report on the reordering of election sequence, the Delta State lawmaker has apologised to the Senate leadership and his colleagues.

Omo-Agege who offered the apology on the floor of the Senate, on Wednesday was, however, told by the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, to resolve the issue with the committee.

Details later…