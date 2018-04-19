The Sun News
Home / National / Senate crisis, a coup attempt – Waku
Senate

Senate crisis, a coup attempt – Waku

— 19th April 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

ProChancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Senator Joseph Waku, has described snatching of the Senate mace, during plenary,  as a coup attempt.

He further added the snatching of the Senate mace by suspected thugs was also a treasonable act.

Waku, who represented Benue North/West senatorial district from 1999 to 2003, reiterated “that is a coup attempt. It is treason.”

The former lawmaker further said for indulging in any consequences of undemocratic change of government, someone must pay the price.

“So, he has to face the full wrath of the law. He is not, if found guilty, it is a coup attempt. The punishment is life in jail or death by firing squad,” Waku said.

Asked who he was referring to, he replied: “Whoever organised that action will not go scot-free.”

He said the situation happened as a result of insecurity, indiscipline, lawlessness, and that “people who are not worthy of being in that chamber, have found themselves there.”

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Pro–Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Senator Joseph Waku, has described snatching of the Senate mace, during plenary,  as a coup attempt. He further added the snatching of the Senate mace by suspected thugs was also a treasonable act. Waku, who represented Benue North/West senatorial district from 1999 to 2003,…

