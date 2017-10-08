Senate constitutes C’ttee wade into Kachikwu, Baru feud

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Senate has constituted a nine-man Ad hoc Committee to investigate the policy introduced by the current Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mainkanti Baru of allocating all products to Duke Oil.

The panel will be headed by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC-Sokoto Central), according to a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani.

The statement said the committee had promised to carry out a holistic investigation into the activities of NNPC Trading Ltd.

“In the same vein, the committee will investigate the allegations against the GMD by the Minister of Petroleum, Mr Ibe Kachikwu, on the leaked letter published on Wednesday, 4th October, 2017.” The statement reads.

The statement further quoted the Senate President as expressing huge confidence in the Senator Wamakko-led committee to dispassionately and diligently discharge the all-important assignment.

Senator Wamakko,who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, while responding, pledged to work assiduously in the discharge the assignment.

Other members of the committee are: Senators Donald O. Alasoadra, Kabir G.Marafa, Samuel N. Anyanwu, Ahmed G.Ogembe, Albert B. Akpan, Baba Kaka B. Garbai, Chukwuka G. Utazi and Rose O. Oko.