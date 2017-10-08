The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - Senate constitutes C’ttee wade into Kachikwu, Baru feud
8th October 2017 - “Bush meat is safe”, some Bayelsans defy warning about monkeypox
8th October 2017 - NNPC memo: Niger Delta says Kachikwu’s life threatened
8th October 2017 - Thousands of Nigerians gather for Independence Parade in New York
8th October 2017 - Fix Lagos-Badagry Expressway, lawmaker urges Fed Govt
8th October 2017 - Jonathan’s ministers, not APC responsible for Patience’s travails – Group
8th October 2017 - Kerosene tanker explodes along Abuja-Kaduna expressway killing 5
8th October 2017 - Anxiety in Bayelsa as Dickson moves to reform public sector
8th October 2017 - Jigawa Assembly, Executive feud escalates
8th October 2017 - Hurricane Nate makes landfall in Louisiana
Home / Cover / National / Senate constitutes C’ttee wade into Kachikwu, Baru feud

Senate constitutes C’ttee wade into Kachikwu, Baru feud

— 8th October 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto
The Senate has constituted a nine-man Ad hoc Committee to investigate the policy introduced by the current Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mainkanti Baru of allocating all products to Duke Oil.
The panel will be headed by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC-Sokoto Central), according to a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani.
The statement said the committee had promised to carry out a holistic investigation into the activities of NNPC Trading Ltd.
“In the same vein, the committee will investigate the allegations against the GMD by the Minister of Petroleum, Mr Ibe Kachikwu, on the leaked letter published on Wednesday, 4th October, 2017.” The statement reads.
The statement further quoted the Senate President as expressing huge confidence in the Senator Wamakko-led committee to dispassionately and diligently discharge the all-important assignment.
Senator Wamakko,who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, while responding, pledged to work assiduously in the discharge the assignment.
Other members of the committee are: Senators Donald O. Alasoadra, Kabir G.Marafa, Samuel N. Anyanwu, Ahmed G.Ogembe, Albert B. Akpan, Baba Kaka B. Garbai, Chukwuka G. Utazi and Rose O. Oko.

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate constitutes C’ttee wade into Kachikwu, Baru feud

— 8th October 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Senate has constituted a nine-man Ad hoc Committee to investigate the policy introduced by the current Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mainkanti Baru of allocating all products to Duke Oil. The panel will be headed by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC-Sokoto Central), according to…

  • “Bush meat is safe”, some Bayelsans defy warning about monkeypox

    — 8th October 2017

    Some consumers of bush meat in Bayelsa said on Sunday that they were not worried by the outbreak of monkeypox a viral disease transmitted from wild animals to humans. The disease was reported a forthnight ago and was said to have affected at least 13 people in the state according to Prof Ebitimitula Etebu, Bayelsa Commisioner…

  • NNPC memo: Niger Delta says Kachikwu’s life threatened

    — 8th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa   The Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change (NDIMRC) has raised alarm that the life of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu is under threat. The group said the threat is over his memo to President Mohammadu Buhari on the alleged shady deals going on in…

  • Thousands of Nigerians gather for Independence Parade in New York

    — 8th October 2017

    Tens of thousands of Nigerians from all over the U.S. and beyond on Saturday converged on New York for the annual Nigerian Independence Day Parade and Festival. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which is the largest gathering of Nigerians outside of the homeland, also marked Nigeria’s 57th…

  • Fix Lagos-Badagry Expressway, lawmaker urges Fed Govt

    — 8th October 2017

    A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Setonji David, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to rehabilitate Lagos- Badagry Expressway to end the hardship of people plying the road. David, representing Badagry Constituency II at the Assembly, expressed dismay over the non-completion the road, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share