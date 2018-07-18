Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of seven nominees as full time commissioners and part time members of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Moving the motion for the confirmation of the nominees, yesterday, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, said the action is in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution, as amended.

“The Senate do consider the report of the committee on Police Affairs on the confirmation of the nomination of seven persons for appointment as chairman and members of the PSC, in compliance with the provisions of Section 153(1) (m) and 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” Lawan read.

According to a breakdown of the names of the nominees, four are from the North, while three hail from the South.

Musiliu Smith (South West), who is a former Inspector-General of Police (NPF), was confirmed as chairman.

Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (North East), Lawal Bawa (North West), Muhammad Najatu (North West), Braimoh Austin (South South), Tommy Mom (North Central) and Nkemka Jombo-Ofo (South East).

While Smith, Ogunbiyi, Bawa from the South West, North East and North West, respectively, will serve as full time commissioners, Austin, Mom and Jombo-Ofo from the South South, North Central and South East will serve on part time basis. Senator James Manager’s protest that the appointments were skewed in favour of some geopolitical zones was ignored.