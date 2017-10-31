The Sun News
31st October 2017 - Senate celebrates sack of Babachir Lawal
31st October 2017 - 200 dead in N’ Korea nuclear test site accident
31st October 2017 - Benue anti-grazing law: Tiv group dares Miyetti Allah
31st October 2017 - Maina: Nigerians know there is massive cover-up – Onaiyekan
31st October 2017 - Gombe approves N8m for anti-snake venom
31st October 2017 - Britain trained 22,000 Nigerian troops in 2016 – Envoy
31st October 2017 - Forum declares support for Buhari
31st October 2017 - LG boss tasks new councilors to shun corruption
31st October 2017 - FG nets N797bn from VAT in 10 months – Adeosun
31st October 2017 - Gunmen kidnap Nurse in Gombe
Senate celebrates sack of Babachir Lawal

Senate celebrates sack of Babachir Lawal

— 31st October 2017

…As Saraki gives marching orders to committees to conclude pending probes

From FRED ITUA, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, celebrated the sack of the immediate-past Secretary to Government of the Federation (AGF), Mr David Babachir Lawal by President Muhammadu Buhari, following the recommendations of a report, submitted by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Lawmakers, who hailed President Buhari for removing Lawal, however, vowed to continue to champion anti-corruption war in the country. It said it would give President Buhari the needed support to win the anti-graft fight.

Lawal was sacked by President Buhari, on Monday, months after he was suspended from office. The former SGF was indicted by the Senate in December, 2016, over his role in the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for victims f Boko Haram in the North East.

As part of measures to give impetus to the anti-corruption drive, President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, has mandated all adhoc and standing committees to conclude pending probes.

Speaking on the removing of Lawal, the Senate President said that it was now clear that the Red Chamber was justified in exposing and fighting corruption.

Saraki stated: “It has been a tough journey to defend the institution. I want to commend the government for doing what is right. When we started the investigation, we were being blackmailed but we will continue in our commitment to fight corruption, non selective.

“We will not go back on our promise to expose corruption: any case that is brought to us we assure you that we will investigate it and expose it. There are some corruption investigations going on in the senate, committees ensure that your investigations are concluded on time and you submit you reports.”

At the moment, the Senate is investigating several Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). It is probing the alleged $25 billion contract scam, involving the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Maikainti Baru.

Similarly, the Senate is probing the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over weighty allegations of corruption, leveled against him Senator Isah Hamman Misau from Bauchi State.

It is also investigating alleged misappropriation of funds and non-remittances to the Federation Account by revenue-generating agencies of the Federal Government.

Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, in a motion, reminded his colleagues of the issues surrounding the removal of Lawal as SGF. He said it was a report from the Senate which indicted Lawal that led to his sack.

He said that the outcome of the investigation had vindicated the Senate in its determination to expose and fight graft wherever it was found.

Na’Allah recalled how the Senate was harassed when it started an investigation into the matter in mid 2016.

He said: “When we started this crusade, the same Nigerians that we were fighting for were paid to close down the National Assembly in the name of Occupy National Assembly.

“What is important here today is to implore us all that the task before us is not a small on, that is why the oath of office say that you will do that without fear or favour. It is important for Nigerians to realise that it gives them no good to spread falsehood to demean the institution of the National Assembly.

“I am proud of this senate: We have other investigations that are pending, the committees in charge of these investigations should finalise their investigations soon so that at the end of the day we shall be vindicated,” he said.”

 

 

