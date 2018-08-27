– The Sun News
27th August 2018 - Sen. Sodangi urges Journalists to expose corruption, bad governance
27th August 2018 - 1,000 Bauchi students stranded overseas – NAPS President
27th August 2018 - FG releases list of 69 ongoing projects in S’ East
27th August 2018 - NAHCON hails President Buhari over 2018 Hajj success
27th August 2018 - Delta APC crisis: Ijaw party members confirm Emerhor leader
27th August 2018 - 2019: INEC to re-design polling units to curb vote buying
27th August 2018 - Wolves will be match for anyone, says Kompany
27th August 2018 - Human rights abuses: CDHR expresses optimism over Criminal Justice Act
27th August 2018 - N22.7tr debt leaves Nigeria’s economy on life support – Obi
27th August 2018 - Vietnam says John McCain helped ‘heal the wounds of war’
Sen. Sodangi urges Journalists to expose corruption, bad governance
Sodangi

Sen. Sodangi urges Journalists to expose corruption, bad governance

— 27th August 2018

NAN

A three-term senator, Alhaji Abubakar Sodangi, has urged journalists to expose corruption and bad governance to save the country from its negative consequences.

Sodangi, who represented Nasarawa West in the Senate from 1999 to 2011 under PDP, made the call on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nasarawa.

Sodangi, who is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that the call become imperative considering the negative effects of corruption to societal development.

READ ALSO NAHCON hails President Buhari over 2018 Hajj success

“You are to expose corruption, you have a role to expose bad governance and be fair to all.

“What we need is good governance and good leadership, what we need are good leaders saddled with the responsibility of steering the affairs of the country.

“To have leaders that have the fear of God so that nobody will go crying, nobody will go hungry, may God bring us good leadership and may God spare our lives,” he said.

Sodangi also advised journalists to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession in the interest of peace and national development.

“I want to call on every Nigerian to be our brother‘s keepers, live in peace irrespective of our affiliation and continue to pray and work for peaceful co-existence among ourselves,” he added.

He further called on Nigerians to pray and supports leaders at all levels to enable them succeed in moving the nation forward.

