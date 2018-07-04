Sen. Raji Rasaki bags Harvard Certificate

Bianca Iboma

Chairman Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Chief (Mrs.) Fatima Olufunke Raji Rasaki, was one of the successful global students who passed the Harvard Kennedy Executive Education Training Programme held in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States and where she bagged a Certificate in Leaders in Development.

Sen. Raji Rasaki who joined other world’s executive students at acquiring knowledge under the mentorship and tutelage of the Centre for Public Leadership, Harvard Kennedy School, was conferred with a Fellow of the School having successfully passed the examination and participated actively at every session.

The 2018 set has the singular opportunity of being tutored by past presidents, faculty leaders and researchers who took those courses in leadership, followership perception, policy formulation, implementation and assessment.

The former President of Ecuador, Jamil Mahuad, one of the lecturers, commended Sen. Raji Rasaki for her diligence and studiousness noting that ‘she has demonstrated a rare quest for educational advancement and comprehension of concepts.”

Sen. Raji Rasaki gave glory to God almighty for opening the door for the study, saying, “Coming to study at Harvard Kennedy is a great opportunity for me.

“It is another milestone in my life and a purely mental refurbishing adventure which has opened my intellectual horizon beyond the micro level of thinking and reasoning”.

She also revealed, “Harvard Kennedy Executive Education leverages you with intercontinental and global reservoirs of knowledge which is opened in a very conducive educational environment that stokes the vibrancy of your cognitive acumen”.

“The lecturers here are world past leaders and seasoned global researchers who opened ones mental plate for one to understand what essence of leadership, what it entails, the role of leaders viz–a viz followers and the need for a platform for leaders and followers to rub mind”.

“This study is invaluable. It is necessary for one to always engage in the intellectual laundry of his mental plate. I am better off than before. The reasoning faculty has been richly laundered and sharpened.

“My vision and focus have been honed. It will be to the advantage of me, my state, the nation and my work at the Senate.”

“The Centre for Public Leadership (CPL) engaged us in leadership development (LD) programmes that create opportunities for us to practise and apply leadership concepts learnt from the Harvard Kennedy School context in our different milieu and communities.

“The co-curricular programmes which include activities designed to promote experiential leadership, peer-learning, deliberate and intentional self-reflection, and the cultivation of critical leadership competencies will enable us to lead and impact the communities where we serve. It is a new deal,” she said.