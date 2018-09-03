– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Sen. David Mark hands over Benue PDP to Gov. Ortom
3rd September 2018 - CBN to disburse N220bn to Enterprises Development Fund
3rd September 2018 - UN official says sure of $1bn in fresh aid for Lake Chad region
3rd September 2018 - Performance assessment: FRSC boss tasks officers on transparency
3rd September 2018 - Nigerian community in China extols Aisha Buhari`s humanitarian services
3rd September 2018 - Over 10m uncollected PVCs: INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners
3rd September 2018 - Primaries: Nasarawa APGA assures aspirants of neutrality
3rd September 2018 - Abductors of Delta Catholic priest demand N15m ransom
3rd September 2018 - Ex-NAFDAC DG, Orhii picks Benue governorship form
3rd September 2018 - Delta 2019: Ojougboh signs pact to do one term if…
Home / National / Sen. David Mark hands over Benue PDP to Gov. Ortom
MARK

Sen. David Mark hands over Benue PDP to Gov. Ortom

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

The structures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue were on Monday handed over to Gov. Samuel Ortom.

Former President of the Senate, David Mark handed over the structures at the party’s stakeholders meeting in Makurdi.

Mark further said that the stakeholders meeting was the first of the harmonised PDP since Ortom came back to the party.

He said that with the calibre of the people that had come back to PDP’s fold, it could win any election in the country.

Senator Mark also added that both the old and new members of the party had equal rights in the party, stressing that it was on that basis that the party’s executive positions had to be reviewed so as to accommodate the people that just defected to it.

READ ALSO Performance assessment: FRSC boss tasks officers on transparency

”As they joined us we need to give them some positions thereby giving them a sense of belonging.

”We have constituted an Integration Committee which will work 24/7 to ensure proper harmonisation right from the council ward upwards,” he said.

Also, Ortom promised that all the political leaders of the party in the state would continue to work together and it would be sustained.

The governor said that in politics there was neither permanent enemy nor friend but what was permanent was interest.

”Our coming together was for the interest of the state and that was what brought them together,” he said.

He commended the party’s leadership for agreeing to review the party’s structure in order to accommodate the people that defected with him to PDP.

He said that other governorship aspirants of the party should not be worried because even as a leader of the party now he could not compromise the rules and constitution of the party.

”There will be a level playing field for all the aspirants,” he said.

Former governor of the state, Mr Gabriel Suswam, informed the people that the officers whose offices were affected by the review would be given immediate appointment by the state government.

READ ALSO Over 10m uncollected PVCs: INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners

Suswam said that the decision was arrived at for the best interest of the state, stressing that the party was considering the future; and all affected should accept the decision in good faith.

Earlier, the state Chairman, Mr John Ngbede, warned local government chairmen against preventing people from joining the party at the local government level.

”You do not have the right to deny anybody membership card of the party,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Ortom would move the party to lofty heights now that he assumed leadership of the party.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MARK

Sen. David Mark hands over Benue PDP to Gov. Ortom

— 3rd September 2018

NAN The structures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue were on Monday handed over to Gov. Samuel Ortom. Former President of the Senate, David Mark handed over the structures at the party’s stakeholders meeting in Makurdi. Mark further said that the stakeholders meeting was the first of the harmonised PDP since Ortom came…

  • Development Fund

    CBN to disburse N220bn to Enterprises Development Fund

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it had set aside N220 billion to be disbursed as loans to cooperative organisations under Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF). Mr. Isaac Okorafor, Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, announced the plan while addressing newsmen in Gombe on Monday during the bank’s programme…

  • ASSESSMENT

    Performance assessment: FRSC boss tasks officers on transparency

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday urged officers of the Corps to be transparent in the assessment of the corps’ performance. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Boboye made the call while declaring the 3rd Quarter 2018 Corps Marshal Strategy Session opened at the…

  • nigerian community

    Nigerian community in China extols Aisha Buhari`s humanitarian services

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Nigerian community in China has commended the wife of Nigerian President Mrs Aisha Buhari, for her worthy causes in supporting Nigerian women and vulnerable children. Mrs Yaccilla Baba-Jidda, the wife of Nigerian Ambassador to China, stated this on Monday in a reception to welcome the wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari, at the Nigerian…

  • SMS

    Over 10m uncollected PVCs: INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is partnering with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to send messages to owners of the uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVC). A National Commissioner of INEC, Mr Soyebi Adedeji, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Dialogue Session on Osun…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share