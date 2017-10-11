The Sun News
Latest
11th October 2017 - Sen. Adeola named ‘South West Senator of the Year’
11th October 2017 - Traders shutdown Abuja market over eviction plot by govt.
11th October 2017 - Gunmen kill ex-Plateau Head of Service, 2 others
11th October 2017 - WHO partners NAFDAC on fight against counterfeit drugs
11th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Obaze advises against politics with bitterness
11th October 2017 - Day of Girl Child: Lagos govt. urged to build supportive housing, correctional facilities for children
11th October 2017 - Ogun corp. breaks new ground in housing devt.
11th October 2017 - Asaba massacre 50th: ADF wants memorial for victims
11th October 2017 - N’ Korea hackers steal US war documents
11th October 2017 - Ghost workers: FG’s savings hit N120b
Home / National / Sen. Adeola named ‘South West Senator of the Year’

Sen. Adeola named ‘South West Senator of the Year’

— 11th October 2017

Media Correspondents in the National Assembly has named Sen. Solomon Olamiklekan Adeola as the South West Senator of the Year.

Sen. Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, represents Lagos West in the Senate. He is a strong contender for the Ogun State governorship seat in the froth-coming gubernatorial election scheduled for 2019 in Ogun State.

The award came on the heels of his contribution of sponsoring 17 Bills, 2 of which have been passed into law. Sen. Adeola is reputed to have also mooted the idea of changing Federal Polytechnic Ilaro into a University.

He has recently been rewarded for his progressive activity on the floor of the 8th Senate by appointing him as the pioneer Chairman of the Local Content Committee.

He was represented at the award ceremony by Hon. Adegbenga Adeshina (Bibire) represented him at the ceremony whilst he was away in the United Kingdom on community service attending the Yewa Descendants Union (YDU) annual meet.

 

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sen. Adeola named ‘South West Senator of the Year’

— 11th October 2017

Media Correspondents in the National Assembly has named Sen. Solomon Olamiklekan Adeola as the South West Senator of the Year. Sen. Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, represents Lagos West in the Senate. He is a strong contender for the Ogun State governorship seat in the froth-coming gubernatorial election scheduled for 2019 in Ogun State. The…

  • Traders shutdown Abuja market over eviction plot by govt.

    — 11th October 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja There was palpable tension at Utako market, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Wednesday, as commercial activities were grounded following protest by traders over alleged plot to evict them from the market. There was heavy presence of combined team of security personnel with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), and other security…

  • Gunmen kill ex-Plateau Head of Service, 2 others

    — 11th October 2017

    Unknown gunmen, on Tuesday, attacked Wereh village in Barkin-Ladi, Plateau State, killing a former Plateau Head of Service, Moses Gwom and two other persons. Sources from the village indicated that the assailants invaded the village at night, shot many people, and ran into the bush. “The attack lasted about 10 minutes or so,” the source…

  • WHO partners NAFDAC on fight against counterfeit drugs

    — 11th October 2017

    Worried by the growing public health implications of substandard and fake medical products, experts have called for concerted efforts to curb the trend which they said has become a global threat. For this reason the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Commission (NAFDAC) in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) organised a five-day workshop…

  • Anambra guber: Obaze advises against politics with bitterness

    — 11th October 2017

    The governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State in the November 18 election, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, has warned other PDP candidates, political parties and their supporters to eschew politics of bitterness and campaign of calumny. Obaze made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, the state capital,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share