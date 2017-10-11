Sen. Adeola named ‘South West Senator of the Year’

Media Correspondents in the National Assembly has named Sen. Solomon Olamiklekan Adeola as the South West Senator of the Year.

Sen. Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, represents Lagos West in the Senate. He is a strong contender for the Ogun State governorship seat in the froth-coming gubernatorial election scheduled for 2019 in Ogun State.

The award came on the heels of his contribution of sponsoring 17 Bills, 2 of which have been passed into law. Sen. Adeola is reputed to have also mooted the idea of changing Federal Polytechnic Ilaro into a University.

He has recently been rewarded for his progressive activity on the floor of the 8th Senate by appointing him as the pioneer Chairman of the Local Content Committee.

He was represented at the award ceremony by Hon. Adegbenga Adeshina (Bibire) represented him at the ceremony whilst he was away in the United Kingdom on community service attending the Yewa Descendants Union (YDU) annual meet.