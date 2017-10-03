Sen. Adeola lauds Obasanjo, Osoba, Amosun for supporting Ogun West

The Senate Committee Chairman on Local Content, Senator Solomon Adeola a.k.a. Yayi has commended the trio of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Olusegun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State and incumbent governor, Ibikunle Amosun, for coming out in support of Ogun West Senatorial district producing the next governor of Ogun State in the interest of equity, fair play and justice.

It will be recalled that in the 42 years history of Ogun State, the Ogun West senatorial district where Senator Adeola hails from comprising people of Yewa , Awori and other ethnic groupings has not produced a governor of the state while the other two senatorial districts of Ogun Central and Ogun East have had the opportunity of governing the state on two different occasions respectively.

Addressing members of the APC, traditional rulers, community development associations, artisans and different trades groups in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state during a consultative interactive session toward realising his ambition to govern Ogun State in 2019 , Sen. Adeola said it was only fair and equitable for all justice and equity loving leaders of Ogun State to acknowledge the injustice and inequity against the people of Ogun West in a state where the two other districts have virtually monopolized producing the governors for the state stressing that the injustice has led to serious underdevelopment of Ogun West and uneven development of Ogun state as a whole.

“I want to thank our fathers, General Obasanjo, Chief Osoba and the incumbent governor, Senator Amosun for making open declarations on the need to have an Ogun State governor from Ogun West in 2019 in the spirit of justice, equity and fair play. Indeed their stand shows conscious attempt to redress age long injustice as well as lay a solid foundation for a holistic and sustainable development of the state” Adeola stated.

The senator however appealed for a level playing ground for all aspirants of Ogun West origin without imposition from any quarters stating that in time past when the two other senatorial district produce governors for the state all the candidates for the top job emerged without imposition or discrimination against any aspirant.

“It is on record that when the two other districts produced governors, the candidates emerged at their first instances on the basis of their popularity and the votes of the good people of Ogun state. None of them was imposed by anyone. I implore that similar scenario be allowed to play out in Ogun West as we approach 2019 as I am confident the good people of Ogun State are capable of deciding who and what is good for their development at this point.” Adeola stated.

While noting that Ogun state politics and governance has been influenced by experiences and resources garnered from our neighbouring state, Lagos and elsewhere by all our former and incumbent governor, Senator Adeola promised to build on all the positive aspects of that tradition while striving to take Ogun state to greater height from his experience in Lagos state.

Earlier on the Senator had paid a courtesy visit to the Alaye of Ayetoro-in- Council where he promised to energized an electric transformer he had donated earlier to the campus of Olabisi Onabanjo University in the community but which was not put to use for lack of funds to energize it.

The senator was accompanied to the interactive session by many top politicians, community leaders and former Ogun state government officials among whom are Hon. Kunle Adeshina, Ogun Central Senatorial APC chairman, Rt. Hon. Tunji Egbetokun, former speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aliu Ajibode, former commissioner for agriculture, Alhaji Fatai Ajibola, former SUBEB chairman, Mr. Samuel Aiyedogbon, former commissioner of Cooperatives, Aare Tunde Alabi , former commissioner for Local Governemnent as well as Commerce and Industry, Hons. Ganiyu Hamzat and Tunji Osibote, both former members of the House of Representatives, and many former elected Local Government chairmen and advisers to the incumbent governor.