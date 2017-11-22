Sen. Adeola commends Ogun West group on endorsement

Following the endorsement he received from a group of professionals, academics community leaders and opinion molders from Ogun West Senatorial District under the auspices of Ogun West Consultative Forum, OGWCF, to contest as Ogun State Governor in 2019, Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola aka Yayi, chairman of Senate Committee on Local Content has commended the group for their courageous and painstaking efforts in contributing to efforts to ensure that the next governor of Ogun State will be of Ogun West extraction after 42 years since the creation of the state.

The senator who was endorsed ahead of 5 other notable aspirants praised the group for providing a level playing ground for majority of the aspirants from the Ogun west senatorial district to showcase their credentials and their agenda for Ogun state as governor stressing that the race to Oke-Mosan Government House in 2019 for him is not a do or die affairs but a vision to build on the achievements of previous administrations with experience garnered over the years in governance at both state and federal levels.

Senator Adeola promised to continue with his consultations with relevant stakeholders and the teeming masses of the people of Ogun state in the days and months ahead stressing that his vision is for an all inclusive participatory government that will bring urgently needed development to all the nooks and crannies of Ogun State.

The senator called on other aspirants in the race from the district to join hands with him in the quest to reverse a history that has relegated the district to the back burners adding that it should be a collective effort to build on the ongoing rebuilding mission as well as make improvements on areas that are facing serious challenges in the state.

He reiterated his earlier commendation for former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba and incumbent governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun for supporting the Ogun West aspiration to produce the governor of the state in 2019 in the spirit of equity, justice and fair play adding that history will not forget their roles in the holistic development of all parts of Ogun state.