Seme Customs rakes in N546.8m in January

21st February 2018

The Seme Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), said it generated N546.8 million as revenue for January 2018. This represents 81 percent of the revenue target actualised.

The command’s Area Comptroller, Mohammed Aliyu, disclosed that 64 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N18,335,495, were made for the period under review. He said the Command started on a good note, stressing that the “service is ready to explore all avenues in order to ensure that the target for the year is not only met but also surpassed.”

He said the anti-smuggling drive of the command was well fortified against smugglers, noting that the clampdown on smuggling of petroleum products through the creeks was a demonstration of the command’s readiness to combat smuggling through the border to the barest minimum.

He indicated his readiness to reward excellent performance among officers with motivational incentives to ensure strict compliance to Customs extant laws and the service operational golden rules while discharging their responsibilities.

He warned officers and men of the command not to compromise the standard set by the service but remain committed to the implementation of government fiscal policies especially now that their services were most needed.

During the retraining exercise conducted by the 243 Recce Battalion, Nigeria Army, Badagry, Lagos, the comptroller said the command expected a more professional approach in the handling and usage of arms among officers and men, saying that the exercise would equip officers with all the necessary knowledge and skills to help them deal with challenges that they would face in the course of discharging their duties.

