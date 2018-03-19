Seme Customs meets 80% revenue target, says Aliyu

Seme Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that it generated N1,079,024,870.11 in the first two months of 2018 from the expected N1,350,215,656.18 target representing approximately 80 per cent of its target.

Disclosing this yesterday in Lagos, while inspecting the seizures, the Customs Area Comptroller Mohammed, Aliyu admonished officers to ensure that the golden rules for the service operation is always brought to the fore while discharging their statutory functions.

He enlightened the officers on the need for positive attitudinal change that is vital to the discharge of their professional functions.

Aliyu also warned officers to be ware of the current wind of change blowing in the service hence the need to key into the reform agenda of the Comptroller General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd). He added that failure to comply with approved procedures and guidelines will be met with severe disciplinary actions commensurate with the offence committed in line with the service preventive regulation.

He noted that Seme command is no longer a safe haven for illicit activities and trans-border crimes, as any attempt by deviant stakeholders are always met with stiff response/penalties.

He also used the occasion to announce the interception of 2,200 cartons of tinned tomato in a truck with Registration No. LND 759 XE along the Lagos-Badagry Express road. Sixty-three front and backlight of used spare parts he said, were also intercepted on March 11, 2018 in a Siena bus with Registration No. KRO 530 EP along the Lagos-Badagry Expressroad.

“The goods with DPV of over 6 million were all deposited in the warehouse of the command.

“It is a routine practice of the command to interface with its stakeholders at various levels for mutual consultation, sensitization and creation of awareness on the need to comply with the Federal Government policies on import prohibitions” he said.