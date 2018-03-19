The Sun News
Seme Customs meets 80% revenue target, says Aliyu

— 19th March 2018

Seme Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that it generated N1,079,024,870.11 in the first two months of 2018 from the expected N1,350,215,656.18 target representing approximately 80 per cent  of its  target.

Disclosing this yesterday in Lagos, while inspecting the seizures, the Customs Area Comptroller  Mohammed, Aliyu  admonished officers to ensure that the golden rules for the service operation is always brought to the fore while discharging their statutory functions.

He enlightened the officers on the need for positive attitudinal change that is vital to the discharge of their professional functions. 

Aliyu  also warned officers to be ware of the current wind of change blowing in the service hence the need to key into the reform agenda of the Comptroller General of Customs,  Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd).  He added that failure to comply with approved procedures and guidelines will be met with severe disciplinary actions commensurate with the offence committed in line with the service preventive regulation.

He noted that Seme command is no longer a safe haven for illicit activities and trans-border crimes, as any attempt by deviant stakeholders are always met with stiff response/penalties. 

He also used the occasion to announce the  interception  of 2,200 cartons of tinned  tomato in a truck with Registration  No. LND 759 XE along the Lagos-Badagry Express road. Sixty-three front and backlight of used spare parts he said, were also intercepted on   March 11, 2018 in a Siena bus with Registration  No. KRO 530 EP along the Lagos-Badagry Expressroad.

“The goods with DPV of over 6 million were all deposited in the warehouse of the command.

“It is a routine practice of the command to interface with its stakeholders at various levels for mutual consultation, sensitization and creation of awareness on the need to comply with the Federal Government policies on import prohibitions” he said.

Uche Atuma

Latest

Seme Customs meets 80% revenue target, says Aliyu

— 19th March 2018

Seme Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that it generated N1,079,024,870.11 in the first two months of 2018 from the expected N1,350,215,656.18 target representing approximately 80 per cent  of its  target. Disclosing this yesterday in Lagos, while inspecting the seizures, the Customs Area Comptroller  Mohammed, Aliyu  admonished officers to ensure that the golden…

  • APM Terminals hosts capacity building workshop for journalists

    — 19th March 2018

    APM Terminals Apapa, at the weekend,  hosted a capacity building workshop for public relations managers and journalists covering the Nigerian maritime sector. The workshop was facilitated by prominent ethics, media and communications  scholar, Dr. Ngozi Okpara of the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos and leading maritime scholar, Dr. Frank Ojadi of the…

  • FAAN hosts ACI-Africa conference, exhibition

    — 19th March 2018

    The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has announced that it would be hosting the 59th Airports Council International (ACI) and the Africa Board and Regional Committees Meetings, Conference and Exhibition in Lagos as part of efforts to attract investments into the Nigerian aviation industry. Managing Director of the FAAN, Mr. Saleh Dunoma, who is…

  • How Nigerian airlines can benefit from African free trade deals

    — 19th March 2018

    Louis Ibah At the African Heads of State meeting held under the auspices of the African Union (AU) on January 28, 2018, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, President Muhammadu Buhari, signed the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) deal, an open skies treaty which gave the right to airlines in 23 African countries to have unrestrained…

  • Range Rover Sport SVR beats supercar, sets Tianmen Road record

    — 19th March 2018

    Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 An SUV is not meant to outperform a supercar, but that’s exactly what happened when the new Range Rover Sport SVR took on a fearsome mountain road in China. Land Rover’s performance SUV, driven by Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver, Ho-Pin Tung, has smashed the record for negotiating the 99 corners of…

