Seme Command generates N546m in January

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has said it  generated 546,837,124.64 revenue in January, 2018.

In a statement, Customs Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr  Taupyen Selchang, said that the revenue generated represented about 81 per cent of its target actualised.

The command made a total of 64 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) N18, 335, 495.00 for the period under review.

Commenting on the revenue, the Customs Area Comptroller Mohammed Aliyu, disclosed that the command has started on a good note. He stated that the service was ready to explore all avenues in order to ensure that the target for the year is not only met but exceeded.

The comptroller restated that the anti-smuggling drive of the command was well fortified against smugglers noting  that the clampdown on smuggling of PMS products (petrol) through the creeks was a demonstration of the command’s readiness to combat smuggling of any kind through the border to the barest minimum.

Earlier, the comptroller had indicated his readiness to reward excellent performance among officers as motivational incentives to ensure strict compliance to the extant laws and the service operational golden rules while discharging their responsibilities.

The comptroller further warned officers and men of the command not to compromise the standard set by the service but should be committed to the implementation of government fiscal policies especially now that their services are most needed.

The Customs Area Controller disclosed that the command expects  a more professional approach in the handling and usage of arms among officers and men of the command.

