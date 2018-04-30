Seme Border Customs fights negative public perception

Isaac Anumihe

Seme Border, over the years, is a household name because it is considered the only international land border that contributes substantially to the country’s socio-economic development. These historical facts are corroborated by the statistical documentation of economic activities that have thrived through the Lagos-Abidjan corridor both in terms of human and vehicular movements.

Being a renowned border that links most of the West African countries within the sub-region, and its pivotal role in the economic development of Nigeria and West Africa at large, it is a known fact that the corridor has attracted legitimate international and local travellers across the frontiers.

This international attraction is also accompanied with its consequences of illicit and illegal activities like smuggling, drug trafficking, human immigration/trafficking, terrorism and money laundering, among others.

Unfortunately, Seme Border, which is an approved international route, is known and seen over the years by the public for its negative trans-border crimes than the legitimate means of trade transaction, movement of people and the link it has with other West African countries.

Globally, the Customs administration of any member country co-ordinated by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) is strategically deployed to the seaport, airport and land borders of all member countries as an institution to execute its mandates (revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation, among others) of which Nigeria is not an exception.

As a global phenomenon where the Customs is the custodian of all the entry points to a country, the international designation has led to the Customs administration of each member country playing leading role when it comes to the management of all the entry points, especially in terms of their statutory responsibilities.

This hitherto has caused the misguided perception of some averagely enlightened and ignorant persons to believe that all activities and other engagements emanating from the entry points, be it legal or illegal, are orchestrated by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The same negative perception about the service has eroded the public mindset over Seme Border not minding the fact that an efficient border management is a factor of effective collaboration with all the relevant border security agencies of any country, hence, despite the leading role of the Customs at any seaport, airports or land borders, they cannot operate in isolation.

To this end, it is important to address the recent dynamics at the Seme Command of the NCS, which is a direct reflection of integrity, professional due diligence and ethical standards.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Seme Command, Comptroller Mohammed Aliyu, seems to be operating in strict adherence to the reform agenda of the Comptroller General of Customs, Colonel Ibrahim Hameed Ali (rtd). This is evident in his operational strategies within the service mandate with the nation’s security in mind. The command has also succeeded in stemming the impunity and the flagrant abuse of the Federal Government policies by ardent smugglers, who used to operate at the border with dexterity.

A well-known traveller through the corridor will bear witness to the fact that smuggling is being confronted headlong and there is no room for impunity in illegalities among saboteurs at the Seme route now. The total and aggressive compliance level in the enforcement of relevant government policies is a thing of admiration in the command as seizures of different contraband are made and warehoused.

These exceptional performances within the country are felt in other countries as the command’s collaborative effort within the sub-region waxes stronger daily. The synergy has yielded an unprecedented feat in the arrest of many items including over 50 stolen exotic cars at Republic of Cote d’Ivoire under the Interpol collaboration.

It is worthy of note that NCS is undergoing a positive metamorphosis that deserves the commendations of its citizenry than mere criticism borne out of selfish reasons from the Nigerian public.

The command is always gathering classified intelligence on the berthing of some prohibited and restricted consignments in neighbouring countries whose importers are planning to dump on the Nigerian markets. In this connection, officers of the command are said to have perfected their strategies with a view to nipping the activities of the smugglers in the bud. The command has equally remained resolute in the enforcement of the Federal Government’s policies across the frontiers. The surveillance of the command over the years has led to the arrest of over 32,000 bags of smuggled rice with a duty paid value of over N530 million. As a revenue-generating institution of the Federal Government, Seme Border Command, apart from enforcing government’s fiscal policies, has generated the sum of N1.58 billion into the Federal Government’s coffers, representing 78 per cent of the monthly revenue target allocated to the command from January to March. The command has also made a total of 270 seizures with a duty paid value of N235.65 million for the same period under review.

Recall that there was a smuggler’s “wonder car” from Seme Border, which concealed smuggled goods with a duty paid value of over N40 million.

It is against this badckdrop that changing the public perception against its workforce is germaine and necessary. So, that is the reason the present leadership is insisting that its officers must comply with international best practice, considering the fact that the corridor is a gateway to the most populated black country in Africa. Also, the leadership insists on the need for international travellers to be treated with dignity, high degree of respect, transparency and professionalism.

Seme Command is also conscious of the way officers are deployed and it insists that officers must be strictly dependent on their training experience in order to cope with the public. An average traveller is, therefore, expected to meet with enlightened Customs officers along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor who are disciplined and equipped with good human approach and relationship. This is because every trained officer is expected to be an embodiment of all the seven operational golden Cs that will help him to be articulate in courtesy and responsible while on duty.

It is, therefore, not out of place to say that Seme Border in the eye of the public is undergoing a positive metamorphosis despite the fact that oftentimes few recalcitrant officers are always seen among the committed and patriotic ones.

The NCS, Seme Command, according to the leadership, has high disciplined officers now.