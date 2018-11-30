Many have been looking for trusted sites or platform to redeem their various giftcards for instant naira payment to their account.

Some have fallen prey to scam sites , others have no idea where to begin their search.

After thorough investigation, we can only but recommend the best site to sell itunes card . There are certain qualities we considered before selecting it as the best.

READ ALSO MDAs urged to invest in ICT skills to create jobs

1. FAST AND EFFICIENT; The speed at which tunesloader.com redeem giftcards is commendable. Most trades are completed in a matter of minutes. In that regard they are highly trusted. We have to give accolades where deserved.

2. GOOD RATES; Though, some sites do pay their clients but give low rates due to greed. Tunesloader have put away any atom of bit in a bid to give their client the best rates. Trading your giftcards with tunesloader is the best choice when it comes to selling your itunes, amazon, steam gift card for naira.

3. FRIENDLY AND RELIABLE; Tunesloader agents are very friendly and reliable. Always ready to satisfy the needs of their clients whenever it comes to redeeming or converting their gift cards to cash.

4. AVAILABLE ROUND THE CLOCK; Tunesloader are always ready to serve their customers 24/7. At any time of the day, you can sell your itunes card to them for instant payment in naira or bitcoin.

STEPS TAKEN TO REDEEM YOUR GIFT CARDS WITH TUNESLOADER

1. Visit the website www.tunesloader.com

2. Click on the ‘TRADE NOW’ icon

3. State the card and what amount you have

4. Send your card and your bank account details

5. Wait 1-2 minutes and then you receive payment instantly to your account.

We recommend tunesloader as the best site to sell your itunes card, amazon card etc for instant naira as it has met every requirement as the most reliable platform for gift card trade.

So you can visit the website on www.tunesloader.com to trade your gift cards now

Contact on whatsapp; +2348163510545