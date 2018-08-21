Seiyefa: Balancing the security architecture

The recent appointment of Matthew Seiyefa as the Ag. Director General Department of State Services (DG DSS) must have come to many as a big surprise.

The surprise may not be that he is academically and professionally bereaved or incompetent to perfectly pilot the affairs of the Nigeria secret police but because many considered such appointment as an anathema under this present administration. Juxtaposing his ethnic extraction side by side with the proven unfavourable sectional and nepotic appointment of the heads of security formations by the President Muhammadu Buhari, his emergence looks like an aberration from the norms.

Unending criticisms and complaints have continued to trail the rationale and wisdom behind the action of President Buhari to concentrate the headship of the Nigeria security apparatus sectionally in the northern parts against the constitutional stipulated federal character principles. In what has become a serious new media joke to many Nigerians, the appointments are so sectional that Hausa has become official language used during security meetings.

Many that have, in discomfort, made reference to the heads of police, military, NIA, Immigration, Civil Defence and other paramilitary agencies as northerners, saw Seiyefa’s emergence as a succour and providence to change these narratives in the Buhari’s security architecture.

But the appointment seems far from gaining wide acceptability considering the antagonisms and intense debate which have trailed it. For some, his ethnic nationality not competence, automatically disqualifies him to head the service. Yet to others, his southern ethnic nationality ought to provide the much clamoured stabilizer this administration needs to cushion the effects of the perceived lopsided appointment of the heads of security operatives in the country.