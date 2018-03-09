The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Seek alternative funding, FG charges ASCON board members
9th March 2018 - Gombe varsity graduates 51 first class students
9th March 2018 - Buhari commission 400 tractors in Plateau
9th March 2018 - We won’t reschedule exam dates, JAMB tell candidates
9th March 2018 - Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet in May for denuclearisation talks
9th March 2018 - ‘Soldier’s Story’ will surpass any movie ever made in Nollywood – Gbados, producer
9th March 2018 - Why I want to be Enugu State governor -Actor Kenneth Okonkwo
9th March 2018 - ‘Real reason Efe Omorogbe couldn’t take charge as COSON chairman’
9th March 2018 - What’s Mr. Eazi up to?
9th March 2018 - Depression inspired my new single, Ebube -John Agoha
Home / National / Seek alternative funding, FG charges ASCON board members

Seek alternative funding, FG charges ASCON board members

— 9th March 2018

 

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Federal Government has charged the newly inaugurated Chairman and members of the Board of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), to seek alternative source of funding for its operations.
According to the government this has become necessary in the face of dwindling resources over the years which have impacted negatively on the activities of the institution.
The Head of the Federal Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, gave the charge while inaugurating the ASCON board.

She also charged the members to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their duties, saying: “Your appointment by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, is a clear testimony of the remarkable contributions you have been making, individually and collectively to the development of our great country.”
She said that ASCON was established as a principal organ for sustainable capacity building in both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy, and that in meeting the objectives on a constant and sustainable basis requires a committed Governing Board and management.
“Your role as Board members of ASCON is therefore to provide the much needed direction in supporting the vision of this Administration for institutional and human capacity development among others through effective training and re-training of public servants.”
Oyo-Ita reiterated her commitment to achieving efficient service delivery to the citizenry through the adoption of a new work ethos, “EPIC” which stands for “Efficiency,, Productivity, Incorruptible and Citizen Centred, the Head of Service urged the Board members to look out of the box and also to work in close collaboration with the ASCON Management to return the institution to its former glory.
“Aggressive efforts should therefore be made by the board and management of the institution to explore other areas apart from government to fund its operations,” she said, noting that dwindling resources over the years have impacted negatively on the activities of the institution.
Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Office of Head of Service, Mr. Mustapha Suleiman, in his remarks, said the inauguration marked another milestone in repositioning the Civil Service for efficient service delivery.

He said the institution plays a critical role in training and re-training of the workforce in the Public Service, which is germane to efficient and effective service delivery.
Speaking on behalf of the Board members, Chairman of the Board, Hon. Nduka Anyanwu, said that the board will work to ensure the institution achieve the objectives for which it was established.
The Board members are: Hon. Nduka Anyanwu (Chairman), Abbas Ahamed Gand, Adamu Musa, Dr. Bruce Ugbode, Dr. Adeeyo O Atilade, Rep. of Federal Civil Service Commission.
Others are Director, Institute of Administration, ABU, Zaira, Director, Institute of Administration, OAU, Ife, Director, Institutte of Administration, UNN, Commandant, Command & Staff College, Jos, Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos and Director General/CEOI, ASCON, Mrs Gayya C U, will serve as member/Secretary.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Seek alternative funding, FG charges ASCON board members

— 9th March 2018

  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has charged the newly inaugurated Chairman and members of the Board of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), to seek alternative source of funding for its operations. According to the government this has become necessary in the face of dwindling resources over the years which have impacted…

  • Gombe varsity graduates 51 first class students

    — 9th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Gombe State University (GSU) has cumulatively graduated 51 students with first class degree from 2013 to date, with another 664 graduating with second-class upper degree during the same period. Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Ibrahim Umar disclosed this at a pre-convocation lecture ahead of the combined convocation ceremony for the 2013/14,…

  • Buhari commission 400 tractors in Plateau

    — 9th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned 400 tractors purchased by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State for distribution to farmers. Buhari, during the launching of Plateau State Tractor ownership Scheme at new Government House Rayfield on Friday, commended Governor Lalong for achievement recorded in the agricultural sector. The President has departed Plateau State Government…

  • We won’t reschedule exam dates, JAMB tell candidates

    — 9th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told candidates participating in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam (UTME) that it has no plans to reschedule the exam dates for any reason.  This was in response to a barrage of complaints by some candidates that they have not been able to print their…

  • Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet in May for denuclearisation talks

    — 9th March 2018

    NYTimes President Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for talks by the end of May, an extraordinary development following months of heightened nuclear tension during which the two leaders exchanged frequent military threats and insults. Kim has also committed to stopping nuclear and missile testing, even during joint military…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share